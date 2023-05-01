Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

From ‘Vice’s’ Gender Spectrum Collection to Flickr’s Women of Color in Tech, these resources are helping to make photography and image-making more inclusive.

11 tools to diversify your images

[Images:
Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash; Center for Aging Better; Humaaans]

BY Jeremy Caplan

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

advertisement
PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeremy Caplan is the director of teaching and learning at CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and the creator of the Wonder Tools newsletter. More

Explore Topics