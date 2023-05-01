11 tools to diversify your images

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
- Nappy.co hosts free images that have been downloaded a million times. Read why the founders launched it and see the new BlackxTech collection.
- Black Illustrations has themed collections, e.g startups and digital marketing. No budget? Start with this office pack of free or pay-what-you-can images.
- 15 contemporary Indigenous photographers whose work you should know, by Pia Peterson.
- Pexels body diversity collection curated by Lisa Fotios includes 80 photos and 16 videos.
- Vice’s Gender Spectrum Collection is billed as a “stock photo library featuring images of trans and non-binary models that go beyond the clichés.”
- Black Women Photographers has more than 1,500 members in 60 countries. The organization supports and highlights the work of Black women and non-binary photographers. Founder Polly Irungu was in the Entrepreneurial Journalism Creators Program I direct at CUNY. (We just welcomed our sixth cohort!) She’s since become a White House photography editor. Read about her here.
- Flickr’s Women of Color in Tech photos are available free under a Creative Commons license.
- Free Illustrations links to collections of diverse illustrations, like free 3D avatars from Avatarz. A full suite is $49. Undraw also has diverse drawings.
- Unsplash’s Diversity and Inclusion Collection has thousands of images you can use in a newsletter, blog, website, presentation, or anywhere else.
- The Centre for Aging Better features photos of people over 50, along with people of differing physical abilities. Icons, too. (That tip comes via Graphic Traffic News.)
- Humaaans has a gorgeous diverse collection of illustrations by Pablo Stanley, artist and CEO of Blush. Blush hosts a growing library of free illustrations you can customize. Adjust characters’ poses or change the background, then download your customized visuals.
This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
advertisement