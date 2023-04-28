A brief timeline of Microsoft’s $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard

Earlier this week, the U.K.’s antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, released a statement blocking Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s biggest video game developers.

It’s just the latest challenge for the proposed merger, which was first announced over a year ago and has, in that time, attracted a heap of criticism from antitrust regulators worldwide.

Activision, the company behind franchises including Call of Duty, Candy Crush Saga, and Overwatch has some 13,000 employees. Microsoft, the tech giant behind the Xbox console, is a $200 billion company—with the potential to acquire Activision, the company opens doors to cloud gaming, which allows users to play games from any device with an internet connection.

Here is a timeline of the major events surrounding the proposed Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal.