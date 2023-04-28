A brief timeline of Microsoft’s $69 billion deal for Activision Blizzard

Earlier this week, the U.K.’s antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, released a statement blocking Microsoft’s proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s biggest video game developers.
It’s just the latest challenge for the proposed merger, which was first announced over a year ago and has, in that time, attracted a heap of criticism from antitrust regulators worldwide.
Activision, the company behind franchises including Call of Duty, Candy Crush Saga, and Overwatch has some 13,000 employees. Microsoft, the tech giant behind the Xbox console, is a $200 billion company—with the potential to acquire Activision, the company opens doors to cloud gaming, which allows users to play games from any device with an internet connection.
Here is a timeline of the major events surrounding the proposed Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal.
January 18, 2022
In January 2022, Microsoft first announced its intent to acquire Activision for $68.7 billion in an all-cash deal (or $95 per share).
“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said in the statement at the time. “We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”
With the closing of the deal, Microsoft would become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony, according to the statement.