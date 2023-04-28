Can existing laws regulate AI? The federal government and experts say yes

A new joint pledge by U.S. federal agencies to enforce existing laws upon cutting-edge AI tools is winning praise from tech law experts, who say it’s an effective rebuttal to industry arguments for self-regulation.

The statement released earlier this week by the Federal Trade Commission, Department of Justice, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission emphasizes that the agencies aren’t going to give artificial intelligence companies special treatment just because their products are new. “AI tools can turbocharge fraud and automate discrimination, and we won’t hesitate to use the full scope of our legal authorities to protect Americans from these threats,” said FTC Chair Lina Khan in an accompanying release. “Claims of innovation must not be cover for lawbreaking. There is no AI exemption to the laws on the books.” A number of pro-regulation experts say it’s a signal that agencies won’t wait around to take action.

“There’s a narrative out there that because technology is moving too fast, it can’t possibly be regulated, because how could regulation keep up?” says Emily M. Bender, a University of Washington linguistics professor and expert on large language models. “And I’m very heartened to see our regulatory agencies say no, what they’re regulating is the activities of corporations, and those are still subject to regulations even if they’re automated.” Fights over AI are heating up across the country. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the developers of AI image generators like Stable Diffusion as well as AI coding tools like GitHub’s Copilot, alleging they violated copyrights when scraping user-generated data. Meanwhile, a growing number of states are advancing legislation to control the use of automated decision tools in areas like hiring, lending, and criminal justice. Some tech industry leaders claim AI is too complex for current laws because even the tools’ creators don’t fully understand what they’re making. An open letter last month cosigned by Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak, and other tech figures proposed a six-month pause on training any AI system stronger than GPT-4, citing their unknown risks. The letter also called for “new and capable regulatory authorities dedicated to AI” and “robust public funding for technical AI safety research.”

