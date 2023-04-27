Lyft lays off 1,072 employees

Lyft said Thursday it was laying off 1,072 employees, about 26% of the total staff.

David Risher, who took over as CEO earlier this month, said last week that the company would reduce a number of its workforce on Thursday in an effort to be a “faster, flatter company.”

Lyft is also cutting 250 open roles.

The cuts were expected to hit roughly 30% of the workforce. It’s unclear which teams were impacted. A Lyft spokesman referred Fast Company to its 8-K filing.