How labor secretary nominee Julie Su could change the landscape for gig workers

When Julie Su, President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the U.S. Labor Department, heads back to the Senate in the coming weeks for a full confirmation vote, she’ll be facing an uphill battle: Not only do Republicans and a number of corporations stand against her nomination, but it’s also not clear whether every Democrat will back Su, who served as the deputy labor secretary under recently departed department head Marty Walsh and currently holds the title of acting labor secretary.

If she’s confirmed, Su would be Biden’s first Asian American Cabinet secretary. More broadly, her ascent could signal a major shift in the ongoing dispute over how gig workers are classified.

Modernizing labor laws

The bulk of gig regulation has fallen onto states and local government. At a time when gig companies have been benefiting from a lag in regulation, Su could take a federal stance to update what it means to classify independent contractors, an area that many would argue has long been due for a modern update. “A straightforward definition would, I think, affect a lot of workers,” says Erin Hatton, a sociology professor at the University at Buffalo.

As labor secretary, Su could launch an investigation into potential violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, which would preempt local laws, says Veena Dubal, a professor at the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, referring to the decades-old federal law that sets minimum wage and overtime pay.