A look at China’s designs for a fully reusable rocket

China unveiled plans for a fully reusable Long March 9 rocket configuration Sunday at its 2023 Space Day ceremony in Hefei, China. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) aims to begin testing the vehicle, which looks a lot like SpaceX’s Starship , by the late 2030s.

The fully reusable configuration is noteworthy, given that China has yet to nail a partially reusable launch, an achievement SpaceX accomplished in 2014.

Pivot

China is building the Long March 9, a three-stage super heavy-lift rocket, to support lunar and deep-space missions. When China first began developing the rocket in 2016, the initial plan was to make it fully expendable. Then, in 2022, China pivoted from an expendable rocket to a reusable first-stage design.

The partially reusable Long March 9 is expected to launch in the early 2030s. The CNSA will begin testing the two-stage fully reusable rocket configuration shortly after that.