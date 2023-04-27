Fast company logo
The China National Space Administration aims to begin testing the vehicle by the late 2030s.

A look at China’s designs for a fully reusable rocket

[Photo: Shujianyang/Wikimedia]

BY Jack Kuhr

China unveiled plans for a fully reusable Long March 9 rocket configuration Sunday at its 2023 Space Day ceremony in Hefei, China. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) aims to begin testing the vehicle, which looks a lot like SpaceX’s Starship, by the late 2030s. 

The fully reusable configuration is noteworthy, given that China has yet to nail a partially reusable launch, an achievement SpaceX accomplished in 2014. 

Pivot

China is building the Long March 9, a three-stage super heavy-lift rocket, to support lunar and deep-space missions. When China first began developing the rocket in 2016, the initial plan was to make it fully expendable. Then, in 2022, China pivoted from an expendable rocket to a reusable first-stage design. 

The partially reusable Long March 9 is expected to launch in the early 2030s. The CNSA will begin testing the two-stage fully reusable rocket configuration shortly after that. 

Long March 9 rocket family profile:

  • 375 feet tall
  • 6100T of takeoff thrust
  • Capable of carrying 150T to low Earth orbit

Big spender

More broadly, China is ramping up investment in its space and lunar programs. China unveiled concept designs for a lunar lander this year and moved up its first crewed moon landing to 2030. 

10-year head-start

While blueprints for a super heavy-lift vehicle have been flowing out of the CNSA, actual development of the rocket has barely made it off the drawing board. Meanwhile, the U.S. has achieved heavy-lift capability with its SLS rocket; and more recently, it has taken steps toward a fully reusable rocket with SpaceX’s launch of Starship.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jack Kuhr is a space reporter at Payload.

