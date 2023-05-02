This abandoned Detroit building is now the epicenter of Ford’s new mobility plan

Inside the refreshed shell of an 87-year-old building in Detroit that’s been wracked by fire, tragedy, and more than 30 years of abandonment, a new multi-armed venture is trying to shape the future of mobility. The building is the new home of Newlab, a technology collaborative and business hub originally started in Brooklyn. In a move deeply tied to this particular building, Newlab has expanded to Detroit in order to focus on the ways transportation and society intersect.

Once known as the Book Depository building, the building now houses companies building autonomous wheels, electric bicycles, electric recreational vehicles, and streets built for autonomous vehicles.

"

Newlab’s new space is part of a 30-acre district focused on transportation and mobility, driven by a big investment in the area by the Detroit-based automaker Ford. Michigan Central, as the project is known, is centered around the city’s former central train station, a grand, 13-story station and office building that has sat unused since the last train pulled out in the 1980s. Ford is rehabbing that building as well, and plans to move more than a thousand employees in by early 2024. Newlab’s location in the Book Depository building, which sits right across the street, is kind of like the scrappier cousin of the establishment automaker next door, with startups developing new ways for people and goods to move around.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Through district-level plans and agreements with the city allowing more diverse ways for companies to experiment with their technologies, Michigan Central is relying on Newlab to pump out new ideas and technologies for mobility to better align with the needs of 21st-century society. [Photo: Brian Ferry] Given Detroit’s deep history with the automotive industry, it’s a geographic expansion that makes intuitive sense. And given the tens of millions of dollars being spent by Ford to explore the electrification and automation of cars, it’s a real estate investment that comes with co-located benefits. Walking through the renovated building’s bright and modern ground floor, Newlab founder David Belt says the big driver behind this new Newlab is the building itself. “The whole idea is that you understand that you’re not just in a typical office building,” he says. That’s a model that has worked for Newlab, which originally launched in 2016 inside former wartime industrial warehouses and buildings at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. “To develop new ideas in old buildings is powerful,” Belt says. Newlab now has much more room for the members of its collective to explore.

The space at the Brooklyn Navy Yard covers 84,000 square feet. The new Detroit location has more than 270,000 square feet. It also comes with a deep history and architectural bones designed by one of the 20th century’s most influential designers of factories and industrial spaces. The Book Depository building, according to Michigan Central CEO Joshua Sirefman, is “our secret weapon.” [Photo: Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University] The building was designed by Albert Kahn, the venerable early 20th century industrial architect who designed many buildings in Detroit, including a Ford auto manufacturing plant that was once the largest in the world. The Book Depository building was designed originally as a post office and mail sorting facility, but has lived several lives in the intervening years. After its initial run as a postal facility, the building was converted into a warehouse and depository for Detroit’s public school system, filling its large and dark floors with millions of books and surplus school supplies. A fire in 1987 gutted the building, and the public school system, which was already struggling with the funding challenges of a city in population free-fall, called it a wash. For more than 30 years, nobody moved in, except for urban explorers and people without more suitable places to live. One unlucky man died while using the building’s flood-prone basement as shelter; his body was later found frozen under the surface by people using the space to play ice hockey.

advertisement

Ford’s investment in the area starting in 2018 gave the building new life. It’s undergone a dramatic gut renovation, designed by the architecture and design firm Gensler, which involved slicing a massive atrium out of its second and third floors and dumping light in through a nearly building-wide skylight. It’s turned a deep and cavernous warehouse for books and equipment into a hospitable, flexible, and social building for people. “Without that,” Belt says, “we wouldn’t have come.” The interiors have been given a modern office makeover by the architecture firm Civilian alongside Ghafari, with a mix of open plan workstations, conference rooms, studio spaces, and suites, alongside industrial spaces for prototyping and production, and a large workshop where five-axis robot arms and 3D printers stand alongside decades-old band saws and milling equipment. Some of the older tools, Belt says, were acquired from old automotive industry plants in the region. The mix of old and new is more than throwback appeal. Walking through the building’s high-ceilinged basement, Belt calls Kahn’s design “incredibly conducive to being able to have a big field of play.” Like the first floor, the basement is capable of being driven into from an adjacent street, making it particularly amenable to companies developing vehicles and new kinds of technologies for the road. It’s a rare architectural feature, even for Detroit. “To have multiple floors is kind of a big deal,” Belt says.

[Photo: Jason Keen] The second and third floors are still partly under construction, and will include more closed studios and smaller office spaces. A large open plan office occupies much of the second floor, with flexible desks for companies that may need space for one or two or 20 temporarily as their projects hit different phases of maturity. About 1,200 people will be able to work in the building at full capacity. One of the first companies to move in was Airspace Link, which is focused on safely integrating drone traffic into the heavily regulated and crowded airspace above cities. “We’re basically air traffic control for drones,” says CEO Michael Healander. The company has moved into Newlab and Michigan Central to build the case for flying drones beyond the line of the operator’s sight, a current regulatory limitation. It’s a challenging but attractive prospect that has potentially huge benefits for medical or law enforcement purposes, among others. Healander says the company has already done an organ delivery, meeting an ambulance stuck in traffic and carrying the organ the last few miles to a hospital for transplant. At Michigan Central, a city transportation innovation zone allows the company to fly drones and prove out what’s safe to allow in a populated area. Detroit’s riverfront location on the U.S. border with Canada is another point of attraction for the company, which hopes to be the first to create a legal pathway for cross-border drone flights and deliveries.

[Photo: Brian Ferry] Another company operating at Newlab is Grounded, which outfits electric camper vans with highly customizable interiors for off-grid living. Standing in a high ceilinged workspace next to the first three vans his company is outfitting, founder Sam Shapiro says Newlab’s space was so attractive he ditched a nearly-signed lease for a warehouse in Austin to relocate to Detroit. “The building itself was a huge draw for us,” he says. So is the community within the building. He says his company is currently in talks with another Newlab startup to pool an order for solar panels. Currently about 15 companies are working in the space, with about 130 employees total. Interest in the remaining spaces is high, and Newlab hasn’t had to try hard to attract potential tenants. “It’s all in-bound right now,” says Newlab’s Garrett Winther, who focuses on cultivating its community of startups. Michigan Central’s Sirefman says Newlab’s innovation focus bolsters the new district’s potential to advance new technologies and approaches to mobility in a way that can benefit society. “This is about understanding the landscape of issues in the world,” he says. “They’re the best in the world at doing that.”