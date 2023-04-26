What the Alphabet and Microsoft earnings calls tell us about the AI arms race

Alphabet and Microsoft each announced favorable first quarter results Tuesday afternoon, and both companies’ executives brought carefully planned statements about their respective efforts in AI, which could factor prominently in future earnings results.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai opened the call with investors with a long description of the various ways Google has already brought AI to its products, and of the “thoughtful and deliberate” ways it plans to deploy AI in the future.
The company’s messaging on AI usually contains two main themes: that Google was working on, and applying, AI long before any other major tech company; and that it’s applying new AI research to real products as quickly as rivals such as OpenAI and Microsoft.
Pichai stressed that Google’s transition to an AI company represents a major opportunity, not only for Google but for its customers and partners. “I’ve compared it to the successful transition we made from desktop to mobile computing over a decade ago,” Pichai said. “Our investments and breakthroughs in AI over the last decade have positioned us well.”
Then came a laundry list of Google AI accomplishments that included the recently announced (and not very polished) Bard chatbot, and improvements to the company’s PALM large language model (LLM). Google recently announced the addition of generative AI tools to its Workspace productivity suite. Pichai said Google has long used its AI models to improve apps such as Maps and Translate, and will continue using it in its core Search product. “We have used AI to open up access to knowledge in powerful ways,” Pichai said. “And we’ll continue to incorporate AI generally to make search better . . . guided by data and years of experience about what people want.”
He said Google will also continue to use AI in its interactive advertising platforms “to help advertisers find untapped and incremental conversion opportunities” (although the company reported its second consecutive quarter of decline in the ad business).
Alphabet has been battling the narrative that it has ceded a first-mover advantage to OpenAI, whose LLM-powered chatbot ChatGPT has seen immense popularity. Some believe that Google will be too slow to bring AI to bear in the way it searches the web, leaving an opening for AI rivals to chip away at its search-advertising business.