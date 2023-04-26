What the Alphabet and Microsoft earnings calls tell us about the AI arms race

Alphabet and Microsoft each announced favorable first quarter results Tuesday afternoon, and both companies’ executives brought carefully planned statements about their respective efforts in AI, which could factor prominently in future earnings results.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai opened the call with investors with a long description of the various ways Google has already brought AI to its products, and of the “thoughtful and deliberate” ways it plans to deploy AI in the future.

The company’s messaging on AI usually contains two main themes: that Google was working on, and applying, AI long before any other major tech company; and that it’s applying new AI research to real products as quickly as rivals such as OpenAI and Microsoft.

Pichai stressed that Google’s transition to an AI company represents a major opportunity, not only for Google but for its customers and partners. “I’ve compared it to the successful transition we made from desktop to mobile computing over a decade ago,” Pichai said. “Our investments and breakthroughs in AI over the last decade have positioned us well.”