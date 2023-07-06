Choosing clients is the single biggest decision a designer can make. Here’s how to do it right

For working designers, building an “ethical” design practice often comes down to choosing the right clients. The party line is obvious enough: Don’t work for cigarette companies or anyone you don’t agree with. Done!

But design work has very real outcomes, and we had a hunch that there’s more nuance to the notion of ethics and clients than simply turning down a Joe Camel redesign. So we reached out to three forward-thinking studios to ask how they balance ethics and output: Lyon & Lyon, a U.K.-based agency known for its packaging work, and its desire to make packaging obsolete; Partner & Partners, a worker-owned design studio in Brooklyn focused on clients that promote social, economic, and environmental justice; and Delcan & Co., Pablo Delcan’s studio known for incisive political visualizations, as well as art and editorial work beyond.

Of course, ethics are a highly subjective—and highly personal—realm. What follows are opinions and distilled advice, but in them, you just might find elements that resonate as you navigate credos, capitalism, and cash flow.

Lesson 1: Draw your line in the sand

At Lyon & Lyon, a single word can kill a project. Given the agency’s focus on sustainability, when disposable entered a brief for a new baby product, the agency pulled the plug. It’s critical to know your boundaries and when they are being crossed. Moreover, as cofounder Benny Lyon says, “Challenge the client [at the outset]. Ask them what their ethics are, what the ethics of the brand are. Just be bold at that point.”