Hybrid work and the rise of AI: How leaders can navigate a future in flux

Some of the hardest questions business leaders are facing right now would have seemed silly—or even a little hysterical—to dwell on even just four years ago.
Questions around how to prepare for a global health calamity or what to do about bots that are capable of passing the bar exam may have always been important, but they didn’t exactly top anyone’s to-do list. Now, during this period of extreme uncertainty in the economy, the workforce, and the evolution of technology itself, many of those once far-off questions are now urgent ones.
To make sense of them, McKinsey is publishing its State of Organizations report today. It offers predictions for major shifts that are barreling toward the workplace and includes suggestions for how organizations can most effectively navigate them. State of Organizations is based on a survey of more than 2,500 leaders across 16 industries in eight countries, who were asked to identify which emerging trends seem most relevant to their businesses right now.
Their concerns run the gamut, from the emergence of AI to the continued complications of navigating a remote workforce. But one commonality seems to be a shared anxiety among leaders that their companies aren’t ready for whatever’s coming next. According to the report, just half of the respondents said they were prepared to anticipate external shocks to their companies, and two-thirds viewed their organizations as too inefficient to properly react.
“CEOs together with their leadership teams around the world have been operating in a highly volatile and uncertain environment. They have had to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and then with the economic slowdown and soaring inflation that followed, compounded by geopolitical disruption from the war in Ukraine,” the report reads. “In such an unsettled period, it’s no surprise to find that efforts to strengthen short-term resilience have dominated the agenda at many companies.”
The pandemic shift
Some of the shifts that McKinsey has identified have obvious roots in the pandemic. More than 60% of respondents, for example, said that investing in resilience—which is to say, having surplus capacity and contingency plans—will become more important, not less important, in the future.
The report also offers evidence that the shift toward hybrid work is here to stay, with more than half of respondents saying that they believe remote work will only become more common in the future. That finding aligns with other research on remote work, which has found that full-time workers in the United States now spend about one-third of their working days at home, compared to about 5% pre-COVID. According to one monthly survey focused on work from home trends, workers now value hybrid work as much as an 8% raise.