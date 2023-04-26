Hybrid work and the rise of AI: How leaders can navigate a future in flux

Some of the hardest questions business leaders are facing right now would have seemed silly—or even a little hysterical—to dwell on even just four years ago.

Questions around how to prepare for a global health calamity or what to do about bots that are capable of passing the bar exam may have always been important, but they didn’t exactly top anyone’s to-do list. Now, during this period of extreme uncertainty in the economy, the workforce, and the evolution of technology itself, many of those once far-off questions are now urgent ones.

To make sense of them, McKinsey is publishing its State of Organizations report today. It offers predictions for major shifts that are barreling toward the workplace and includes suggestions for how organizations can most effectively navigate them. State of Organizations is based on a survey of more than 2,500 leaders across 16 industries in eight countries, who were asked to identify which emerging trends seem most relevant to their businesses right now.

Their concerns run the gamut, from the emergence of AI to the continued complications of navigating a remote workforce. But one commonality seems to be a shared anxiety among leaders that their companies aren’t ready for whatever’s coming next. According to the report, just half of the respondents said they were prepared to anticipate external shocks to their companies, and two-thirds viewed their organizations as too inefficient to properly react.