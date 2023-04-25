John Mulaney escapes the prison of likability in his new Netflix special

In one of John Mulaney’s most famous bits, he asks the audience to imagine a horse running loose inside a hospital . A horse pops up in Baby J , his new Netflix special, too, once again in unlikely proximity to medical treatment. But this time the circumstances are much different.

Nearly all the jokes in this special are on him, but it’s a different him than we’ve ever met before. The comedic bloodletting of Baby J reveals John Mulaney in his most depraved and abrasive form. Thankfully, this person also makes for great material.

The gist of the earlier joke is that a certain unnamed president had recently sunk the country into unprecedented chaos that could only be described in terms of an equine rampage. This time it’s Mulaney who has crossed the chaos rubicon—landing himself twice in rehab, where actual horses are available for therapy. Although the punchline is an act-out of a junkie petting a horse, Mulaney now identifies as a junkie, so the joke is also on him.

Mulaney originally got sober in the early aughts, a few years before he started to pop as a stand-up comic. His previous drug use sometimes informed his act, but it always came across as ancient history—right up until a twitchy couch visit to Seth Meyers’ show in late 2020, where he looked like a stranger unto himself. Complicating matters, Mulaney had earned some of his gold-star Good Guy status with flattering bits about his awesome wife and their fantastic childfree life together . . . only to file for divorce right after rehab and have a baby with a new partner.

Fans felt betrayed. This wasn’t the John Mulaney they signed up for! To them, it was as if Keanu Reeves had murdered a dog. Rather than reflect on why they had ever invested so much emotional stock in a comedian’s personal life to begin with, they got weird about it online. Mulaney’s self-immolation, in fact, is directly responsible for much of the internet learning the phrase “parasocial relationship,” along with the fact that having one is not very healthy.

Less than half a year removed from rehab, Mulaney threw himself into workshopping the stand-up show that would become Baby J. Why did he start so soon, selling tour T-shirts that accurately read, “I saw him right after he got outta rehab”? Clues abound in the Netflix special. He mentions midway through that a rehab counselor once asked him to write an autobiography of his experience with drugs and alcohol—a perfect springboard to funny stories from his wayward youth. Perhaps reliving this history got him fired up about the possibilities of a long-arc narrative.