A California bill would regulate automated decisions. But is its definition of AI too narrow?

If passed, Assembly Bill 331 would create a set of new rules for anyone using an “automated decision tool”—for example, a résumé scanner—to make a “consequential decision” in areas including employment, education, housing, healthcare, lending, voting, and the criminal justice system. It would require anyone who creates or deploys such an automated decision tool (ADT, for short) to disclose its use to any affected parties, and regularly assess the tools for embedded biases. AB331 would also, for the first time, create a private right of action—that is, allow Californians to sue—anyone who develops or uses an ADT that results in “algorithmic discrimination” against them.

Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, the East Bay Democrat who authored AB331, has framed it as a “landmark bill” modeled after the Biden administration’s own AI Bill of Rights (which is itself more of a blueprint than a set of rules). “We’ve seen example after example of automated decision tools that have bias built into them because of the human developers who develop them. And we need to be checking for that, correcting for it,” Bauer-Kahan said at a hearing for the bill last week. It has now cleared two committee votes despite opposition from a coalition of business, tech, finance, and realtor organizations, all of whom have criticized AB331 for targeting an “inordinately broad” scope of “consequential decisions.” (Bauer-Kahan declined Fast Company‘s request for comment.)

AB331 is part of a broader data rights push by state legislatures amid an increasingly conspicuous lack of a federal digital privacy framework. “The states are increasingly saying, ‘If Congress isn’t going to act, we’re going to take matters into our own hands to protect our constituents,’” says Keir Lamont, director of the U.S. legislation team at the Future of Privacy Forum, a D.C.-based think tank. But these state efforts have also fueled debates over the legal language around AI—and that’s where AB331 has already run into some controversy.