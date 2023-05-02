Fast company logo
See the full list of honorees of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards in the Personal Finance category.

7 personal finance solutions to help you manage your money
BY Aimee Rawlins

BY Aimee Rawlins

The Personal Finance honorees are part of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. Explore the full list of projects we’re honoring for making the world more equitable, accessible, and sustainable.

The Personal Finance category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors apps, initiatives, and other products and services that help people better manage their money. This year’s winner, Givers, created a financial management tool to help family caregivers track, plan, and save on caregiving expenses. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

How Not to Suck at Money, Invesco QQQ
myVoyage personalized enrollment guidance, Voya Financial

Honorable Mentions

Atticus Forms app, Atticus
Experian Go, Experian North America
IVF insurance, Gaia
Dovly Uplift for Visa cardholders, Dovly

Aimee Rawlins is a senior editor at Fast Company, overseeing the Impact section.

