7 personal finance solutions to help you manage your money

The Personal Finance category of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honors apps, initiatives, and other products and services that help people better manage their money. This year’s winner, Givers, created a financial management tool to help family caregivers track, plan, and save on caregiving expenses. Read more about the winner here, and see all the honorees below.

Finalists

How Not to Suck at Money, Invesco QQQ

myVoyage personalized enrollment guidance, Voya Financial

Honorable Mentions

Atticus Forms app, Atticus

Experian Go, Experian North America

IVF insurance, Gaia

Dovly Uplift for Visa cardholders, Dovly