Your toxic workplace could be affecting your gut health—I know from experience

Bloody, watery, and black. That’s what my stool looked like when I worked at a marketing agency.

It was only after I experienced rectal bleeding for a full week that I thought something might be wrong. This led to a trip to the ER, visits to a gastroenterologist, blood tests with no concrete results, and adherence to a strict diet that changed nothing.

And then, four months into dealing with these symptoms, I got fired.

The next day, I had a normal bowel movement free of blood. I couldn’t believe it! The healthy poops happened the next day and the next day and every day after that.