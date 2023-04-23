Your toxic workplace could be affecting your gut health—I know from experience

Bloody, watery, and black. That’s what my stool looked like when I worked at a marketing agency.
It was only after I experienced rectal bleeding for a full week that I thought something might be wrong. This led to a trip to the ER, visits to a gastroenterologist, blood tests with no concrete results, and adherence to a strict diet that changed nothing.
And then, four months into dealing with these symptoms, I got fired.
The next day, I had a normal bowel movement free of blood. I couldn’t believe it! The healthy poops happened the next day and the next day and every day after that.
I couldn’t figure out how I miraculously started having healthy, daily bowel movements. Then I remembered a question the gastroenterologist asked me in our initial appointment: “Is your work stressful?”
I had initially said no. I was a junior coordinator at a marketing agency, not saving lives. But then I remembered my boss constantly criticizing me, calling me “harsh, snarky, and aggressive,” and icing me out. I cried in the bathroom multiple times a week. I constantly disassociated while at work because I felt like such a shell of myself.
Though I can’t say that my toxic workplace was the sole source of my problematic poops, Dr. Stephen E. Lupe, director of behavioral medicine at the Cleveland Clinic’s department of gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition, says it likely contributed. And despite the state of one’s bowel movements being a private matter, the experience isn’t unique. Lupe says he sees many patients suffering from diarrhea, constipation, and rectal bleeding who also endure a toxic workplace.