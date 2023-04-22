Going green, job-wise? These 15 environmental companies are hiring fully remote workers

BY Michael Grothaus1 minute read

A recent Opinium survey revealed that 73% of U.S. workers say a company’s commitment to the environment is one of the top factors they consider when taking a job. And many people are continuing to seek out remote positions so they can work from home or for a company outside of their region.

The good news for people who fall into both of the above categories is that there are plenty of environment-focused companies hiring for fully remote positions. That’s according to FlexJobs, which analyzed more than 58,000 companies in its jobs database to compile a list of the top 15 companies in its Environmental & Green career category. FlexJobs defines a company in the Environmental & Green category as “any business focused primarily on the research and development of Earth-friendly energy and consumer products, the protection of the environment, or technologies to improve products and services for the betterment of the Earth.” The 15 companies are:

American Farmland Trust Ceres Sustainability California Certified Organic Farmers Environmental Defense Fund GreenBiz Group GRID Alternatives National Parks Conservation Association National Wildlife Federation Oceana Pacific Environment Rainforest Foundation US Rocky Mountain Institute Surfrider Foundation Textile Exchange Sustainable Apparel Coalition Positions include everything from marketing events and outreach coordinator to senior carbon analyst to coastal conservation coordinator. There is one thing to keep in mind if landing a remote job with an environmentally friendly company is your goal. According to a recent Harvard Business Review report, remote work might not always be better for the environment. As the authors of the report explain: “WFH is not a clear win for the environment. The net sustainability impact depends on several employee behaviors, from travel to energy use to digital device and waste management. It also depends on several situational factors like home building and local infrastructure.” Still, if you want a fully remote job and care about the environment, it makes sense to search out companies that are green—just make sure you’re monitoring your personal affect on the environment while Slacking your work colleagues from your couch.

You can search FlexJobs’s full list of current remote/flexible environmental and green jobs here.