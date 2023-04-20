This plug-in stops employees from leaking sensitive data to AI chatbots

San Francisco-based startup Patented.ai has released a plug-in, called LLM Shield, designed to warn a company’s employees when they’re about to share sensitive or proprietary information with an AI chatbot such as OpenAI ‘s ChatGPT or Google ‘s Bard.

The company says that when employees enter company data into a chatbot, the data can then be used to train the large language model (LLM) that powers the chatbot. What’s more, it says, the sharing of that data can serve as a signal to those who build the training data sets to search for even more data at that same place on the network.

“AI is incredibly powerful and companies shouldn’t have to ban access,” Wayne Chang, the serial entrepreneur and investor who founded Patented.ai, said in a statement. “With visibility and control, companies should have more confidence with their employees and their use of LLMs.”

LLM Shield is powered by an AI model designed to recognize all kinds of sensitive data, from trade secrets and personally identifiable information to HIPPA-protected health data and military secrets. A Patented.ai spokesperson said the model will be used to power a variety of products to protect the IP of companies across a variety of industries; because of recent demand prompted, in part, by stories of leaks at companies like Samsung, the company accelerated the development of LLM Shield.