Moderna and IBM are exploring how to advance mRNA tech using generative AI

Biotechnology giant Moderna is teaming up with IBM in hopes of putting quantum computing and generative artificial intelligence to use on research and development of mRNA technology, according to announcements from the companies on Thursday.

“We are excited to partner with IBM to develop novel A.I. models to advance mRNA science, prepare ourselves for the era of quantum computing, and ready our business for these game-changing technologies,” Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said in a statement. “We are aiming for breakthrough advances with quantum computing, so we are investing now in building a quantum-ready workforce, to be fully prepared to harness the power of this technology.” The research into mRNA, which are the molecules that carry genetic information to cells that make protein, is the latest in biotech companies’ desire to create new vaccines. The companies signed an agreement allowing the vaccine maker to access IBM’s quantum computing systems and its researchers’ expertise. Dr. Darío Gil, senior vice president and director of IBM research, said the company focuses on being a “catalyst to make the world work better” through its technology.

“Moderna will be able to take advantage of our multi-year research efforts in generative AI for therapeutics that can allow scientists to better understand how molecules behave and may facilitate creating entirely new ones,” Gil said. “We are also excited to work with Moderna to help prepare their scientists in the knowledge and use of IBM’s industry-leading quantum computing technologies with the goal of accelerating the discovery and creation of new therapeutics.” The company’s quantum computing systems are much more powerful and advanced than today’s computers, allowing researchers to solve more complex problems and allowing Moderna to potentially access technology that could accelerate the creation of new medicines and therapies. The statement also includes information on IBM’s generative AI model, MoLFormer, which Moderna will also now have access to in order to understand characteristics of mRNA medicines to design new ones.

The agreement marks the recent surge of AI-driven research, especially with the advent of ChatGPT, which allows users to talk directly with and ask questions to an AI-powered chatbot.