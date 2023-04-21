How AI will soon make spam more targeted

Each day, messages from Nigerian princes, peddlers of wonder drugs, and promoters of can’t-miss investments choke email inboxes. Improvements to spam filters only seem to inspire new techniques to break through the protections.

Now the arms race between spam blockers and spam senders is about to escalate with the emergence of a new weapon: generative artificial intelligence. With recent advances in AI made famous by ChatGPT, spammers could have new tools to evade filters, grab people’s attention, and convince them to click, buy, or give up personal information.

As director of the Advancing Human and Machine Reasoning lab at the University of South Florida, I research the intersection of artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and human reasoning. I have studied how AI can learn the individual preferences, beliefs, and personality quirks of people.

This can be used to better understand how to interact with people, help them learn, or provide them with helpful suggestions. But this also means you should brace for smarter spam that knows your weak spots—and can use them against you.