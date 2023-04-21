Brands That Matter Extended Deadline on Friday 6/6!
Given your LinkedIn page, a few posts, and a profile image or two, LLM-armed spammers might make reasonably accurate guesses about your political leanings, marital status, or life priorities.

How AI will soon make spam more targeted

[Source photos: Jasmin Merdan/Getty images; Sandipkumar Patel/Getty Images]

BY The Conversation and John Licato

Each day, messages from Nigerian princes, peddlers of wonder drugs, and promoters of can’t-miss investments choke email inboxes. Improvements to spam filters only seem to inspire new techniques to break through the protections.

Now the arms race between spam blockers and spam senders is about to escalate with the emergence of a new weapon: generative artificial intelligence. With recent advances in AI made famous by ChatGPT, spammers could have new tools to evade filters, grab people’s attention, and convince them to click, buy, or give up personal information.

As director of the Advancing Human and Machine Reasoning lab at the University of South Florida, I research the intersection of artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and human reasoning. I have studied how AI can learn the individual preferences, beliefs, and personality quirks of people.

This can be used to better understand how to interact with people, help them learn, or provide them with helpful suggestions. But this also means you should brace for smarter spam that knows your weak spots—and can use them against you.

Spam, spam, spam

So, what is spam?

Spam is defined as unsolicited commercial emails sent by an unknown entity. The term is sometimes extended to text messages, direct messages on social media, and fake reviews of products. Spammers want to nudge you toward action: buying something, clicking on phishing links, installing malware, or changing views.

Spam is profitable. One email blast can make $1,000 in only a few hours, costing spammers only a few dollars—excluding initial setup. An online pharmaceutical spam campaign might generate around $7,000 per day.

