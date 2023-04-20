Anthropic calls for $15 million in funding to boost the government’s AI risk assessment work

The AI research company Anthropic is calling for $15 million in additional funding for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), to help the agency expand its work on a framework to evaluate the capabilities, limitations, and risks of large language models (LLMs).

“We asked ourselves the question: What would it look like if this agency had more people, and we think the answer is that it would be able to do more and better work,” Anthropic cofounder Jack Clark tells Fast Company. Anthropic also says NIST needs 22 additional staff positions for its AI program.

NIST, which is part of the Commerce Department, has already been working hard on evaluating the risk of AI systems. In late January the agency released the AI Risk Management Framework, a set of guidelines that can be used by organizations to manage risk during the development of new AI systems.

In late March it launched the Trustworthy and Responsible AI Resource Center, which offers tools to help AI developers implement the risk management framework. Previously, NIST created a framework for building and assessing cybersecurity systems that was widely adopted by companies in numerous industries. It also created a framework for testing facial recognition systems, which use a different form of AI than ChatGPT-style chatbots, generative AI systems powered by large language models.