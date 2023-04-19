Americans say they deserve higher salaries than ever, but women still expect far less than men

Employers are learning that good work ain’t cheap. The average American worker’s wage expectations have hit a new all-time high, almost $76,000 per year, according to new data from the New York Federal Reserve.

The data, part of the bank’s thrice-a-year Survey of Consumer Expectations, found that $75,811 is the new “reservation wage,” or the lowest pay the average U.S. worker would accept to switch jobs in their industry. That marks a $2,100 jump from $73,667, where it stood the last time this survey was conducted in November. Since then, college-degree-holding respondents have increased their wage expectations by about $5,000 to north of $97,000, almost six figures. Meanwhile, the reservation wage for people with less than a college degree has actually fallen to about $59,700, after climbing rapidly from $48,800 at the start of the pandemic to $62,100 last March.

Higher-salary expectations fit a trend of historically low U.S. unemployment. Low unemployment rates mean fewer people to fill job openings, which can be in workers’ favor. The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures say the rate continues to hover around 3.5%. Unemployment levels have rarely been this low since the turn of the century.

Show them the money

While the reasons why workers are suddenly raising their salary expectations are complex, among them are surely the facts that employees could be finally sensing their upper hand (hiring’s tight, and it remains a workers’ labor market); and at least 160,000 tech workers—an astounding number—have been laid off since 2023 began, many of whom were used to earning more than $76,000. All the while, America is over a year and counting into persistently high inflation, which is keeping the cost of living high and may have ground down the collective worker psyche.