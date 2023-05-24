Meta mass layoffs: Latest round of job losses hits Facebook, Instagram parent company

Updated Wednesday, May 24:
Meta Platforms has begun what is expected to be its final round of large layoffs this year, according to reports in Reuters and elsewhere, and posts on social media.
The job cuts, part of Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency,” were expected, as the CEO said earlier this year that layoffs would continue in May, ultimately impacting 10,000 people. The staff reductions are expected to impact Meta’s business groups.
Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, initiated intense cost-cutting measures late last year, laying off 11,000 people amid a softer ad market and after supercharged growth and overhiring during the early COVID-19 era.
Original story:
Meta Platforms is expected to announce a third round of layoffs today, according to reports from Vox and Bloomberg. The layoffs follow two previous rounds of job cuts at Meta, which laid off 11,000 employees back in November and, just last month, announced that an additional 10,000 employees would be laid off, starting with the company’s recruiting team, then with rounds expected in the tech groups in April and the business groups in May.
Though the layoffs have not yet been publicly announced by Meta as of the time of this writing, Vox says news of the third round of redundancies was posted to an internal message board at Meta on Tuesday night.