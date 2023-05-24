Meta mass layoffs: Latest round of job losses hits Facebook, Instagram parent company

Meta Platforms has begun what is expected to be its final round of large layoffs this year, according to reports in Reuters and elsewhere, and posts on social media.

The job cuts, part of Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency,” were expected, as the CEO said earlier this year that layoffs would continue in May, ultimately impacting 10,000 people. The staff reductions are expected to impact Meta’s business groups.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, initiated intense cost-cutting measures late last year, laying off 11,000 people amid a softer ad market and after supercharged growth and overhiring during the early COVID-19 era.