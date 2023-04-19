YouTube’s eating-disorder changes could have big implications for dubious fitness influencers

YouTube is upping its efforts to make the video-sharing platform a safer place.
The Google-owned site announced Tuesday that it would change policies around eating-disorder-related content. While YouTube already bans videos that promote or encourage disordered eating behaviors such as binging and purging, the new guidelines will also prohibit content that features any food-related behaviors that may be imitated by “at-risk” viewers.
That could include videos that discuss limiting calories or fasting. The site will also add age restrictions to videos that discuss disordered eating, even from a recovery standpoint. It will also add helpful information about mental health to all videos related to eating disorders.
YouTube says it worked with the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) and Asociación de Lucha contra la Bulimia y Anorexia on the new guidelines, which come a month after researchers determined that increased time online is a risk factor for developing an eating disorder.
In a blog post announcing the changes, Dr. Garth Graham, director and head of YouTube Health, explained why the site is leaning toward stricter health policies. “Because people come to our platform with unique experiences, the same video can affect people in different ways,” he explained. “A video about a creator’s eating disorder recovery journey can help start an essential conversation for some that makes them feel less alone, but may be triggering for others. This is especially true if it includes specifics about disordered behaviors.”
Content creators clean up, but at what cost?
With millions of videos on YouTube about diet, the changes are likely to be far-reaching. Of course, many videos provide helpful information from professionals, such as certified nutritionists or doctors. But more commonly, the videos being widely ingested by vulnerable populations, like teenage girls, come from fitness professionals promoting their own businesses, or influencers with zero wellness training.
According to one study from University of Alberta, researchers examined almost 200 fitness influencers and found that just 16% of them had any formal certification. Still, the earning potential is huge. The top fitness influencer in 2022 made over $17 million, according to Trainerize, a fitness business website.