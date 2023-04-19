YouTube’s eating-disorder changes could have big implications for dubious fitness influencers

The Google-owned site announced Tuesday that it would change policies around eating-disorder-related content. While YouTube already bans videos that promote or encourage disordered eating behaviors such as binging and purging, the new guidelines will also prohibit content that features any food-related behaviors that may be imitated by “at-risk” viewers.

That could include videos that discuss limiting calories or fasting. The site will also add age restrictions to videos that discuss disordered eating, even from a recovery standpoint. It will also add helpful information about mental health to all videos related to eating disorders.

YouTube says it worked with the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA) and Asociación de Lucha contra la Bulimia y Anorexia on the new guidelines, which come a month after researchers determined that increased time online is a risk factor for developing an eating disorder.