Want your freelance business to succeed? Pay attention to the money. A survey of 500 founders by the invoicing software, Skynova , found that the top two reasons businesses fail are lack of financing and running out of cash.

Money issues can be due to a variety of issues outside of your control, like a shift in the market. But here’s one you can control: your mindset.

“A money mindset is the way someone thinks about money, talks about money, and behaves with money,” says Ramit Sethi, host of the new Netflix series How to Get Rich. “A lot of our money mindset is influenced by childhood memories. Often, it’s phrases that were unconsciously said at home by our parents, such as ‘We can’t afford it’ or ‘Money doesn’t grow on trees.’ They become invisible scripts, or beliefs, that we hold so deeply that they are, in fact, invisible to us.”

If you don’t have a good money mindset, it’s going to be incredibly difficult for you to succeed, says Buffie Purselle, author of Crawl Before You Ball: Breaking the Cycle of Generational Poverty.