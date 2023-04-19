5 ways to make workplaces more accessible for employees with long COVID-19

Since 2020, more than 16 million Americans have developed long COVID -19. The often debilitating condition causes exhaustion, cognitive impairment, sensitivity to light, and susceptibility to infection, among dozens of other symptoms. There is currently no cure, making it hard for many people to return to work without accommodations.

According to an analysis of worker compensation claims in New York state between January 2020 and March 2022, around 71% of long COVID-19 sufferers experienced symptoms that kept them out of work or required treatment for more than six months. And even those who are able to return to work often report stigma and discrimination in the workplace, which may lead them quit their job. However, there are many accommodations that can make the workplace more accessible.

Ask employees what accommodations they need

Linda Batiste, the director of services and publications at the Job Accommodation Network, an organization that provides guidance on disability in the workplace on behalf of the Department of Labor’s Office of Disability Employment Policy, says that employees with long COVID-19 are sometimes met with paternalism. The manager may treat the employee like they’re fragile, sidelining them from responsibilities or opportunities. This approach makes assumptions about what a person with long COVID-19 can and can’t do.

Instead, employers should ask workers what accommodations they might require. “We don’t want to make any assumptions about what you need; you tell us and we’ll go from there,” says Batiste. “Let the individual know that they can drive this conversation because they’re the one who knows what they need.”