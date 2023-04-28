Exclusive: Hugging Face CEO teams up with newly launched venture firm Factorial to invest in AI startups

Clément Delangue, cofounder and CEO of AI platform Hugging Face, is teaming up with early-stage investor Matthew Hartman, previously a partner at Betaworks Ventures, to boost investment in the broader open-source AI ecosystem.

Hartman’s new venture firm, dubbed Factorial Capital, will partner with angel operators and write checks of around $100,000, on average, with an initial focus on AI. Hartman and Delangue, Factorial’s inaugural partner, have already backed two startups: flower.dev, which builds privacy-friendly systems for AI training; and Nomic AI’s GPT4All, a library for open-source chatbots.

Factorial has raised $10 million for its debut fund, Hartman says. The firm’s expert partners, including Delangue, will manage their own portfolios and evenly split the economics with Factorial. In a sense, Factorial offers a formalized outlet for the founders’ existing angel-investing activities.

“Clém comes across incredibly talented founders,” Hartman says.