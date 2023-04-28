Exclusive: Hugging Face CEO teams up with newly launched venture firm Factorial to invest in AI startups

Clément Delangue, cofounder and CEO of AI platform Hugging Face, is teaming up with early-stage investor Matthew Hartman, previously a partner at Betaworks Ventures, to boost investment in the broader open-source AI ecosystem.
Hartman’s new venture firm, dubbed Factorial Capital, will partner with angel operators and write checks of around $100,000, on average, with an initial focus on AI. Hartman and Delangue, Factorial’s inaugural partner, have already backed two startups: flower.dev, which builds privacy-friendly systems for AI training; and Nomic AI’s GPT4All, a library for open-source chatbots.
Factorial has raised $10 million for its debut fund, Hartman says. The firm’s expert partners, including Delangue, will manage their own portfolios and evenly split the economics with Factorial. In a sense, Factorial offers a formalized outlet for the founders’ existing angel-investing activities.
“Clém comes across incredibly talented founders,” Hartman says.
As for Delangue, he says his investment criteria are relatively simple: “Can this be useful, impactful, helpful for the community?”
If that sounds rudimentary, consider the momentum behind that community. Last month, a Hugging Face meetup in San Francisco attracted over 5,000 AI developers, who embraced the #WoodstockAI hashtag as an indication of the gathering’s significance.
Delangue is also hopeful that Factorial’s checks will better position open-source startups to keep pace with their closed-book rivals. “Capital is important, especially because a lot of startups in AI right now need compute and need infrastructure that can be costly,” he says. Down the road, he can imagine doing “something even bigger.”