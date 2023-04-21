Want a high-paying freelance gig? These are the top 5 industries

Between the Great Resignation and the waves of tech layoffs , more people are interested in freelance work. Freelancing hit an all-time high in 2022, with 39% of professionals taking on some form of contract work, according to a survey from Upwork . The report finds that freelancers contributed $1.35 trillion to the U.S. economy in 2022, up $50 billion from the previous year.

“In 2022, the freelancing industry saw a significant surge in the number of jobs and projects for technology-related skills, especially those for highly skilled, niche categories such as programming, coding, web development, and software development,” says Matt Barrie, CEO of Freelancer.com. “There are several freelance jobs where people earn six figures a year plus.”

With an opportunity to create a steady and solid income, you may be considering joining the trend by taking on some freelance gigs. A Freelancer.com’s Freelancing in 2022 report identified the five top categories.

1. Design

According to Freelancer projects data, the highest paying jobs per year on the platform are design jobs, particularly for UX design, website design, Photoshop, and Illustrator. Freelance tech designers can make as much as $21,964 a month and $263,571 per year. For example, one freelancer on the Freelance.com platform nabbed a $41,000 two-month gig to help design an eCommerce SaaS platform.