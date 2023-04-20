‘Trans women belong in sports’: How leaders are taking on the future of women’s sports

In the over half a century since Title IX expanded access to sports for women, growth has come gradually—if not consistently. In recent years, this progress has become undeniable.

At Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Summit, senior editor Jay Woodruff spoke with Deja McClendon, professional volleyball player and member of Athletes Unlimited’s player executive committee; Jon Patricof, cofounder and CEO of Athletes Unlimited; and Jessica Robertson, cofounder and chief content officer of Togethxr about the future of women’s sports. They also spoke about the role of transgender women in this future. “There’s been a broad growth and interest in investing in sports and understanding of the value of content, whether it’s men’s or women’s,” says Patricof, describing a “golden age” of sports investment. “You have many more avenues to connect with fans and there are fewer gatekeepers.” An estimated 1.2 billion people watched the 2019 Women’s FIFA World Cup, making the tournament the most-watched women’s sporting event of all time. Sponsorship deals for women’s sports grew by 20% in 2022. And the 2023 women’s college basketball championship drew an average of 9.9 million viewers, and peaked at 12.6 million viewers, marking the most viewed college sporting event ever on ESPN+ of any gender.

Figures such as these make McClendon feel “extremely optimistic” about the future of women’s sports, and about the potential for pay equity, “because it’s so blatant.” “Look at the numbers right now,” she says. “I feel like it should be directly translating into what we’re getting back for our job, for our work. I think it’s still taking time and we’re willing to wait, but not that long.” In addition to pay equity, women’s sports have also recently generated conversations around racism and anti-trans rhetoric. Women’s sports, says Robertson, are often “ground zero for a lot of ‘isms’ in culture: racism, LGBTQIA+ issues, gender issues, pay equity, and so much more.”

Last month, the World Athletic Councils voted to exclude trans women from competing and elite female events and, over the past two years, trans women have been banned from sports in 10 states. When asked about the role of trans women in the future of women’s sports, Robertson’s response was resoundingly clear. “Trans women belong in sports. There are no scientific studies that prove that there is significant physical advantage,” she says. “I understand that this as a conversation and a topic can be difficult for many people to understand, but it’s further marginalizing a group of people who’ve been radically marginalized forever.” She continues: “Sports is universal. Sports is a playground for everybody. It’s not just for those that we deem worthy of inclusion.”

McClendon agreed and highlighted the negative impact that anti-trans policies are having on young athletes. “It doesn’t make sense to me. It just hurts,” she says. “Sports bring so much to you as a human being. You learn so much. It enriches your life. And I can’t imagine us cutting out trans children from those events.”