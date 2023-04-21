Oversize blazers are the new workwear staple. Here’s how to style yours

What should you wear to work? The answer is, likely, an oversize blazer.

Blazers have been a staple of working life for over a century. They instantly telegraph professionalism. But in the aftermath of the pandemic, blazers have gotten larger and more casual as oversize blazers have seen a surge in popularity. Stitch Fix, which analyzes the buying behavior of its four million customers, called the garment a “must have item” of 2023. You’ll currently find examples of them everywhere from to traditional suiting brands like Theory and Banana Republic to lifestyle brands like Madewell and Everlane. Sali Christeson, founder of the women’s suiting brand Argent—favored by everyone from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Kamala Harris—has always carried some oversize blazer silhouettes, but a year go, she began to notice a higher demand for them. In many ways, the trend makes sense, she says. For one thing, many of us got used to dressing for comfort during the pandemic, and oversize blazers are an inherently loose, breezy style. But at the same time, their exaggerated proportions feel fashionable; designers have sent models down the runway in oversize jackets for years. “We’re craving comfort as well as style right now,” Christeson says. “The oversized blazer checks multiple boxes.”

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Shilpa Shah, founder of womenswear brand Cuyana, points out that oversize blazers are versatile, and can be worn with everything from dresses to jeans to biker shorts. And we’re in current moment of sartorial fluidity, where the rules of dressing are changing: Offices are becoming more casual, but we are also wary of underdressing. “A good oversized blazer offers a pop of polish,” says Shah. “You can style them up or down.” But precisely because of its unusual proportions, oversize blazers can be hard to style. If you pick the wrong blazer or wear it with the wrong outfit, you might look like you’re drowning in a sea of fabric. “The right oversized blazers projects style and power and confidence,” Christeson says. “But the wrong style can make you feel less confident. In my experience, it takes time for people to figure out how to make this trend work for them.” [Photo: Argent] Proportions Play They key to making an oversize blazer work, say both Shah and Christeson, is balancing the proportions of your outfit. You should opt for a fitted blouse or tank top to balance the bulkiness of the jacket, along with skinny trousers, like slim-fit jeans or leggings. This places all the emphasis on the blazer.

[Photo: Cuyana] But if you want to make a real statement, you can pair the blazer with wide-leg pants. Many brands, including both Argent and Cuyana, sell suits with jackets and trousers that both have oversize proportions. “It’s the ultimate power move,” says Christeson. “If you’re in a situation where you’re trying to project confidence, like a big presentation, this look will do it.” [Photo: Argent] That said, there is actually some variation when it comes to oversize blazers. Some are designed to be very boxy, while others are deliberately more fitted and feature belts. Shah says that Cuyana is known for its modern, feminine silhouettes, so it has carefully cut the suit to be slightly cinched at the waist and there is also a removable belt that can accentuate the waist further. But even if you opt to wear it without the belt, it falls in a slim, body-hugging way. “Having a few feminines lines can actually make your blazer more versatile, because it doesn’t make as stark a statement,” she says. “Not everyone wants to look like they’re walking an ’80s runway.”

advertisement

[Photo: Argent] Styling Up And Down, All Year Round Shah says that you could wear an oversize blazer every day, if you wanted. As the summer months arrive, she recommends picking lightweight fabrics, like linen, and lighter colors. (In the fall, you can go with darker wool.) Then, think of your blazer as the ultimate layering garment that can take you from day to night, workweek to weekend. If you work at a casual office, it makes sense to pair them with jeans and a fitted T-shirt, along with sneakers or flats. But if you work in a more formal environment, you might consider wearing them with trousers of the same color, along with a silk camisole. If you want to project more professionalism, Shah recommends going with classic round toe pumps. If you’re going for a day to night look, you could pair the blazer with a dress. Shah recommends going with something sleek and simple, without too many patterns, since the blazer itself will stand out so much. For instance, pair it with a silk slip dress. “In this case, you think of the blazer more as a jacket,” she says. “Skirts also offer many fun options when it comes to shoes. You could go with booties or boots.”

[Photo: Cuyana] If you want to go with something more risqué and fashion-forward, you could pair the blazer with a mini dress or a cropped top. Christeson says that some of her clients have paired them with biker shorts. “It’s a great look for a summer in the city,” she says. “You could wear this to brunch.” But ultimately, however, Christeson says that it’s worth taking the time to find the right, flattering blazer for your body shape and personal taste. Even though she wears suits every day, she says that it took time for her to find a style that felt comfortable; right now, her favorite style has a belt. “My overarching guidance is not to force it,” she says. “If it doesn’t feel like you at your best, it’s better to just skip the trend.”