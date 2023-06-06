How UX designers are embracing AI to make their jobs easier

The consensus seems clear: Everyone from Goldman Sachs to AI luminary Ben Goertzel agree that AI is going to change the way most people work. It’s estimated that AI will affect 80% of all jobs in developed countries, with 300 million white-collar jobs disappearing or degrading in the next few years. The shockwave will reach everyone, arriving at different times, and will grow in intensity as AI evolves.

The first to feel the heat have been the creative industries. While some fields, like fine art, are resisting, many others are riding this wave via the new tools that are launching daily. In Hollywood, for example, production designers use AI to create concepts that are magically integrated into virtual sets like those used in The Mandalorian. Directors and video artists are quickly adopting the tech to make animation and real image shorts. And the new Photoshop with Firefly is a good example of how AI is reaching professionals to make their life easier without much effort.

These are arguably the most visible uses of AI, but behind the scenes, other designers are actively using AI tools in their daily jobs to make their lives easier. Take user experience (UX) designers, who seem to be at the forefront of the AI revolution, aided by an explosion of plug-ins for platforms like Figma.

One of those designers is Jota Marques, who leads the experience design team at Morillas Brand Agency in Barcelona, Spain. Marques, who has been using Figma for the projects he runs for such brands as Ferrari, Vespa, and Adidas, feels that the UX industry is in the middle of a revolution where the role of a designer is rapidly evolving. He uses an army of AI plug-ins to accelerate his work and save time on repetitive tasks, which allows him to focus on the creative part of the design process. “They allow me to be more accurate and efficient in my work, which translates into higher-quality deliverables and a more streamlined and efficient design process,” he tells me over a Whatsapp interview.