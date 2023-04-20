How Lincoln Center became NYC’s hottest venue by opening its doors to everyone

Since Thake’s appointment in 2021, Lincoln Center has implemented a choose-what-you-pay ticketing system and offered free programming. The center has hosted an orchestral tribute to Brooklyn icon Notorious B.I.G. and collaborated with Afropunk on a two-day festival. The new David Geffen Hall opened this past fall with a piece from trumpeter and composer Etienne Charles telling the history of San Juan Hill, the neighborhood that was razed to create Lincoln Center. And last summer, Thake turned the plaza into a thumping dance floor—with a 1,300-pound disco ball.

In a conversation during Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Summit, Thake said that Lincoln Center’s role within New York City is changing. “We have to evolve with the needs of the city,” Thake said. “We have doubled down on our commitment not just to be the best as an arts institution, but to be a cultural and civic space. We want to be part of people’s entertainment life. But we also want to be part of their day-to-day life.”

That has meant hosting blood drives and serving as a polling site on election day. Last summer, Thake orchestrated an outdoor wedding celebration for 500 couples whose wedding plans were interrupted by COVID-19. She’s further integrated Lincoln Center into the fabric of the city with programming that speaks to communities that span different neighborhoods and experiences. Last year’s Summer for the City festival, for example, featured dance parties playing everything from salsa and merengue to South African amapiano. They helped draw more than 300,000 people to Lincoln Center, most of whom had never before purchased a ticket to a performance there.