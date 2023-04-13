Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

From newcomers Substack Notes and T2 to upcoming launches from Meta and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, here’s what to know if you’re considering switching from Twitter.

Your guide to Twitter alternatives

[Photo: Rawpixel]

BY Chris Morris

Five-and-a-half months after Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, the criticisms aren’t calming down. If anything, they’re growing louder.

Between Elon Musk declaring NPR to be “government funded” media, the company’s back and forth blocking of Substack, and reports that Twitter is no longer limiting the reach of Chinese or Russian state-controlled media outlets, the number of people who are considering abandoning the social media channel is threatening to bubble once again.

The question is: Where will those people go? Early Twitter rivals like Mastodon and Hive Social failed to take the world by storm. But a new batch of short-post social media channels is arriving, with some coming from familiar names.

Here’s a look at the companies that have launched Twitter alternatives—as well as some on the horizon.

Substack

Just days after Twitter marked Substack links as “unsafe,” the Substack platform rolled out Notes, its new feature for shorter posts that brings the Twitter feed to mind. Users can share links, images, thoughts, and portions of Substack posts. The company acknowledges that Notes is an early version of the product and expects to have plenty of bugs and imperfections.

The site has two tabs—home and subscribed. Home will show notes from both writers you’re subscribed to and Substack recommendations. Subscribed will only show the accounts you follow. The look and feel are very Twitter-esque, but if you want to follow someone’s notes, you apparently have to follow their newsletter as well, which some early testers have found off-putting. For Substack power users, however, or anyone who has a lot of followers on the platform, that could raise their profile even further.  

“Notes is a long-term project, and success will ultimately be determined by the trust expressed by writers and readers over the course of years,” Substack wrote in a blog post. “We do not take that trust for granted.”

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry. Chris is a veteran journalist with more than 35 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was director of content development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor More

Explore Topics