Your guide to Twitter alternatives

Five-and-a-half months after Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, the criticisms aren’t calming down. If anything, they’re growing louder.

Between Elon Musk declaring NPR to be “government funded” media, the company’s back and forth blocking of Substack, and reports that Twitter is no longer limiting the reach of Chinese or Russian state-controlled media outlets, the number of people who are considering abandoning the social media channel is threatening to bubble once again.

The question is: Where will those people go? Early Twitter rivals like Mastodon and Hive Social failed to take the world by storm. But a new batch of short-post social media channels is arriving, with some coming from familiar names.

Here’s a look at the companies that have launched Twitter alternatives—as well as some on the horizon.