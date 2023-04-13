Your guide to Twitter alternatives

Five-and-a-half months after Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, the criticisms aren’t calming down. If anything, they’re growing louder.
Between Elon Musk declaring NPR to be “government funded” media, the company’s back and forth blocking of Substack, and reports that Twitter is no longer limiting the reach of Chinese or Russian state-controlled media outlets, the number of people who are considering abandoning the social media channel is threatening to bubble once again.
The question is: Where will those people go? Early Twitter rivals like Mastodon and Hive Social failed to take the world by storm. But a new batch of short-post social media channels is arriving, with some coming from familiar names.
Here’s a look at the companies that have launched Twitter alternatives—as well as some on the horizon.
Substack
Just days after Twitter marked Substack links as “unsafe,” the Substack platform rolled out Notes, its new feature for shorter posts that brings the Twitter feed to mind. Users can share links, images, thoughts, and portions of Substack posts. The company acknowledges that Notes is an early version of the product and expects to have plenty of bugs and imperfections.
The site has two tabs—home and subscribed. Home will show notes from both writers you’re subscribed to and Substack recommendations. Subscribed will only show the accounts you follow. The look and feel are very Twitter-esque, but if you want to follow someone’s notes, you apparently have to follow their newsletter as well, which some early testers have found off-putting. For Substack power users, however, or anyone who has a lot of followers on the platform, that could raise their profile even further.
“Notes is a long-term project, and success will ultimately be determined by the trust expressed by writers and readers over the course of years,” Substack wrote in a blog post. “We do not take that trust for granted.”