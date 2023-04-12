Anthropologists may have discovered the real reason behind your raise: office gossip

Gossip doesn’t come to an end once the valedictorian gives a thoughtful speech and you move the tassel from right to left and toss your cap in the air. For better or worse, gossip is a constant throughout our lives, and it exists in every culture.

But according to a new study from Washington State University, it may serve more of a purpose than previously thought. And when it comes to what’s being said about whom in the workplace, gossip matters—a lot.



WSU anthropologists conducted an online experiment with 120 workers in the United States and India, as well as with 160 Ngandu horticulturalists. Participants were given gossip statements about made-up people and asked if they would give them a resource that was appropriate for that particular setting. For example, office workers in industrialized countries were asked how likely they would be to give a raise to the fake coworker being described. Ngandu farmers were asked if they would share some shirts with a new worker they hired to help in the gardens.

While the work environments were undoubtedly different, the study showed similar results about the impact of gossip on gains at work. Positive gossip about a person’s work behavior greatly increased the likelihood that the participant said they would give that person a work benefit.

Nicole Hess, a WSU anthropologist and the lead author of the study, says that gossip is fairly intentional. “Gossip seems context relevant. People don’t just say random things,” she told WSU Insider. “Gossip that was relevant to the exchange and the relationship had the most impact on whether a person gave a resource, or not.”



An observational study of 40 Aka hunter-gatherers was also included to show what happened when the person being gossiped about wasn’t make believe. The participants were verbally asked the same kinds of questions—this time about people they actually knew and worked with. Again, their answers showed that positive gossip greatly influenced the likelihood that a resource would be shared.



Overall, the study demonstrated that there is a far more competitive nature to gossip than previously thought. At work, gossip is deeply important because reputation, whether around the water cooler, in Slack, or in the gardens of Africa, is impactful to not just how employees are viewed but how they’re treated and how they advance, or don’t.