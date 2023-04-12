Russia-owned rocket-maker Khrunichev Center says sanctions won’t slow production

EU sanctions imposed on Russia-owned rocket-maker Khrunichev Center will not slow rocket production, but they will impact customer demand, center chief Alexey Varochko said this week in an interview with the Russian News Agency TASS.

On February 23, the EU passed its 10th round of sanctions on Russia, which put the rocket maker on the list of prohibited entities.

Russian rocket builders

The Khrunichev Center is a Russian-owned launch manufacturer responsible for building the heavy-lift Proton-M and Angara launch vehicles.

While Russia’s Soyuz rocket focuses on transport to LEO, Proton-M and Angara are designed for heavier payloads and GEO bird deployments.