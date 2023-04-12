Brands That Matter Final Deadline on Friday 5/30!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

The homegrown supply chain, developed through years of sanction pressures, will likely shield the company from manufacturing disruptions.

Russia-owned rocket-maker Khrunichev Center says sanctions won’t slow production

The rollout of Proton-M rocket with MLM-U Nauka module on July 17, 2021 form the Khrunichev Center assembly and test building on Baikonur. [Photo: Katlinegrey/Wikimedia Commons]

BY Jack Kuhr

EU sanctions imposed on Russia-owned rocket-maker Khrunichev Center will not slow rocket production, but they will impact customer demand, center chief Alexey Varochko said this week in an interview with the Russian News Agency TASS.

On February 23, the EU passed its 10th round of sanctions on Russia, which put the rocket maker on the list of prohibited entities.

Russian rocket builders

The Khrunichev Center is a Russian-owned launch manufacturer responsible for building the heavy-lift Proton-M and Angara launch vehicles.

While Russia’s Soyuz rocket focuses on transport to LEO, Proton-M and Angara are designed for heavier payloads and GEO bird deployments. 

According to Varochko, Khrunichev builds its rockets without using any foreign components. The homegrown supply chain, developed through years of sanction pressures, will likely shield the company from manufacturing disruptions. 

“Restrictions aimed at the international space activities of the Russian Federation began long before the tenth package of EU sanctions,” Varochko said. “The 10th EU sanctions package added the Khrunichev Center to the list of sanctioned companies, which basically did not change anything.”

Demand wanes

Khrunichev Center is feeling the sting of customers walking away from Russian launch contracts due to the recent sanctions. 

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jack Kuhr is a space reporter at Payload. More

Explore Topics