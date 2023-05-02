How Dell is infusing sustainability across its businesses

Dell is one of the winners of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. Explore the full list of projects we’re honoring for making the world more equitable, accessible, and sustainable.
The latest climate reports are bleak, but experts say it’s not too late to turn things around—if we act now. Companies play a huge part in that, but in order for them to genuinely lower their carbon footprint, they need to more aggressively come at climate change from a variety of angles. That’s what Dell Technologies is trying to do; it’s the Company of the Year winner of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas.
At the end of 2022, Dell announced a prototype laptop that could be disassembled in 45 seconds. Concept Luna was designed to showcase how the future of electronic devices can be one where they’re repaired instead of thrown out. Over the last eight years, the world has produced an estimated 420.3 million metric tons of e-waste (equivalent to the weight of approximately 400 Boeing 757s). This isn’t just waste piling up in landfills, but also means that all the resources that go into making the devices (like cobalt, lithium, and aluminum) aren’t recycled.
Designing products that can be easily taken apart and repaired would go a long way toward slashing e-waste, particularly since electronic devices can wear down at different rates. For instance, your motherboard might need to be replaced long before the speakers. Concept Luna also doesn’t have any screws or cables to bypass—meaning disassembly doesn’t require any tools. Equally important is that the components aren’t glued together, which makes it far easier for recyclers to, say, separate the battery from its plastic casing, rather than tossing both out.
While Concept Luna isn’t being brought to market, it’s a way for Dell to experiment with different sustainability ideas and incorporate them into existing products. But Dell has also been making tangible work as well, converting old shipping containers into spaces it calls Solar Community Hubs, designed to serve low-income communities around the world.
Each of these hubs consists of two refurbished shipping containers that have been turned into classrooms; these contain individual and group workstations, with as many as 20 laptops and several projectors. In between the two shipping containers, there’s open air space that Dell says can be used for things like training or an internet cafe.
These hubs don’t just provide solar-powered workstations and network connectivity for rural areas, they’re tailored to meet the needs of the specific community. (Those efforts are also the winner of the Corporate Sustainability category in this year’s World Changing Ideas Awards). In the Amazon, that might mean tracking deforestation and monitoring environmental concerns; in Australia, that might mean helping to preserve aboriginal art and culture. “We see this as planting a seed, and creating an ecosystem to provide as much value as possible, says Ahmed Houcine Faik, manager of the global Solar Community initiative at Dell.
The final deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.