How Dell is infusing sustainability across its businesses

The latest climate reports are bleak, but experts say it’s not too late to turn things around—if we act now. Companies play a huge part in that, but in order for them to genuinely lower their carbon footprint, they need to more aggressively come at climate change from a variety of angles. That’s what Dell Technologies is trying to do; it’s the Company of the Year winner of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas.

[Photo: Dell]

At the end of 2022, Dell announced a prototype laptop that could be disassembled in 45 seconds. Concept Luna was designed to showcase how the future of electronic devices can be one where they’re repaired instead of thrown out. Over the last eight years, the world has produced an estimated 420.3 million metric tons of e-waste (equivalent to the weight of approximately 400 Boeing 757s). This isn’t just waste piling up in landfills, but also means that all the resources that go into making the devices (like cobalt, lithium, and aluminum) aren’t recycled.

[Photo: Dell]

Designing products that can be easily taken apart and repaired would go a long way toward slashing e-waste, particularly since electronic devices can wear down at different rates. For instance, your motherboard might need to be replaced long before the speakers. Concept Luna also doesn’t have any screws or cables to bypass—meaning disassembly doesn’t require any tools. Equally important is that the components aren’t glued together, which makes it far easier for recyclers to, say, separate the battery from its plastic casing, rather than tossing both out.