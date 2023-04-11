This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
Notion AI is like a robot that has read and analyzed the entire internet. Its training enables it to make detailed suggestions based on millions of documents it has studied. It’s basically a prediction engine guessing what words will work best based on a prompt or text you’ve written. The capacity to draw instantly on billions of insights makes it a powerful digital assistant.
Is Notion AI similar to ChatGPT?
Yes, because both are powered by Open AI’s algorithms.
- A difference: Notion AI is a built-in editing feature—not formatted as a chat.
- A benefit: Whatever you generate lives inside an editable project page.
- A limitation: Without the chat structure, it’s not as easy to make a series of revisions to previous prompts or to guide an iterative conversation.
What can Notion AI generate?
- Writing: Blog or social media posts, essays, poems, or fictional stories
- Work: Meeting agendas, job descriptions, report summaries
- Outreach: Sales or recruiting emails, pro-and-con lists
- Other: Explore Writing for Renegades for more ideas on cowriting with AI
As an example: I created this page with Notion AI. I asked it to generate a lesson plan, to detail five aspects of AI-powered document tools, and to generate a meeting agenda focused on how to use AI to cut down on mundane team tasks.
How can you use it for editing?
If you have text on a page, you can activate the AI and ask it to summarize text, explain it, translate it, or suggest edits. It can offer up a more concise version of what you’ve written, or an expanded one. Or it can rewrite text in a different tone, making it more professional, casual, confident, or friendly.
5 things to try with Notion AI
Here are some ideas for making the most of your 20 free AI requests:
- Generate blog or LinkedIn ideas on a specific topic. (Tip: Add specific details to your prompt to yield relevant & useful ideas.)
- Try one of 9 new AI-enhanced Notion templates. Write a sales email, plan a trip with your own criteria, or draft a meal plan based on your preferences.
- Summarize a lengthy note or memo. Short summaries make it easier for your future self to reference past discussions and follow up on key decisions.
- Draft a video or podcast script. Notion works well for content planning. It’s easy to create early drafts with AI assistance.
- Use this stellar ChatGPT prompt collection to draft a detailed prompt for good Notion AI results. Or train yourself with this prompt-writing guide.
How does it work?
Summon Notion AI by tapping the space bar on any new line in the desktop, web, or mobile version of Notion. In the prompt box, type a quick prompt or a detailed instruction, such as: