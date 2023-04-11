This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Notion AI is like a robot that has read and analyzed the entire internet. Its training enables it to make detailed suggestions based on millions of documents it has studied. It’s basically a prediction engine guessing what words will work best based on a prompt or text you’ve written. The capacity to draw instantly on billions of insights makes it a powerful digital assistant.

Is Notion AI similar to ChatGPT?

Yes, because both are powered by Open AI’s algorithms.

A difference: Notion AI is a built-in editing feature—not formatted as a chat.

A benefit: Whatever you generate lives inside an editable project page.

A limitation: Without the chat structure, it’s not as easy to make a series of revisions to previous prompts or to guide an iterative conversation.

What can Notion AI generate?

Writing: Blog or social media posts, essays, poems, or fictional stories

Work: Meeting agendas, job descriptions, report summaries

Outreach: Sales or recruiting emails, pro-and-con lists

Other: Explore Writing for Renegades for more ideas on cowriting with AI

As an example: I created this page with Notion AI. I asked it to generate a lesson plan, to detail five aspects of AI-powered document tools, and to generate a meeting agenda focused on how to use AI to cut down on mundane team tasks.