These egg whites were made in a lab—but they’re identical to the real thing

Egg whites can expand six to eight times in volume when whisked or whipped, and they help to bind ingredients together. They make our foods fluffy, foamy, or even sticky. Those functionalities are a product of specific proteins—the most abundant of which is called ovalbumin—which can’t easily be replicated with plant-based alternatives.

Ovalbumin is “one of nature’s wonders,” says Maija Itkonen, CEO of biotech company Onego Bio. But eggs are also, she notes, rife with environmental and ethical issues: Cage-free hens account for just 34% of all egg-laying flocks, and though responsible for fewer emissions than proteins like beef, 86% of eggs are still produced in carbon-intense industrial-farm settings, totaling some 200-plus-million metric tons of CO2 each year.

Onego Bio, which launched in February 2022 after it spun out from the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, uses precision fermentation to make an animal-free egg white called “bioalbumen.” It currently comes as a powder and can easily fit into existing production systems; egg white powders in general are common for use in everything from confectionaries to protein supplements. This innovation is the winner of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards in the Food category.