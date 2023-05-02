How an old Athens airport is being transformed into a 650-acre coastal park

Sasaki is one of the winners of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. Explore the full list of projects we’re honoring for making the world more equitable, accessible, and sustainable.

One of the world’s most remarkable urban transformations is now underway in Athens, Greece. Over the next decade, the city’s decommissioned airport will be turned into the 650-acre Ellinikon Metropolitan Park, designed by the landscape architecture firm Sasaki and interspersed with 21st century neighborhoods. It’s the winner of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Award in the Urban Design category.

[Image: Sasaki]

Shuttered in 2001, the airport has been a physical representation of Greece’s ups and downs. The country built stadiums at the airport for the 2004 Olympics, then fell into decline in the long debt crisis that followed. Later, airport terminal buildings and Olympic venues both became emergency shelters for a flood of migrants.

[Image: Sasaki]

Soon, Ellinikon will become the largest coastal public park in Europe, featuring more than 30 miles of walking paths and 10 miles of cycle routes, 4 large playgrounds, an 18,000-person capacity amphitheater, and a massive beach, all accessible by transit.