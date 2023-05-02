These carts were designed to keep street vendors’ produce cool—reducing food waste and boosting profits

Trane Technologies is one of the winners of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. Explore the full list of projects we’re honoring for making the world more equitable, accessible, and sustainable.

New street vendor cooling carts from Trane Technologies address multiple problems simultaneously.

By keeping produce cool, they can help reduce the nearly 1 billion metric tons of food that gets discarded every year, much of it winding up in landfills, where the United Nations estimates it contributes 10% of global climate-warming gases as it decomposes.

Keeping healthful food fresh longer is critical at a time when, according to the World Food Programme, more than 800 million people are unsure where their next meal is coming from.