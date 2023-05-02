Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Trane Technologies’ passive cooling carts are a winner in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards.

These carts were designed to keep street vendors’ produce cool—reducing food waste and boosting profits

[Photo: Trane Technologies]

Author's image

BY Jessica Bursztynsky

Trane Technologies is one of the winners of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards. Explore the full list of projects we’re honoring for making the world more equitable, accessible, and sustainable.

New street vendor cooling carts from Trane Technologies address multiple problems simultaneously.

By keeping produce cool, they can help reduce the nearly 1 billion metric tons of food that gets discarded every year, much of it winding up in landfills, where the United Nations estimates it contributes 10% of global climate-warming gases as it decomposes.

Keeping healthful food fresh longer is critical at a time when, according to the World Food Programme, more than 800 million people are unsure where their next meal is coming from.

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics