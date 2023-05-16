Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Design agency Collins gives GMOs a new identity based on the positive ways scientifically boosted crops can help navigate climate change.

When done well, GMOs hold big promise—so why does their branding suck?

[Concept and design: Collins]

BY David Salazar

We encounter GMOs every day, and methods of selective plant breeding have been used for thousands of years. This kind of scientific engineering can help adapt crops to the changing climate and our growing population. GMOs, however, are still associated with agri-giants, which use them to enable pesticide use—with myriad environmental and human impacts.

To help imagine a future in which scientifically boosted crops have increased nutrition and hardiness, Fast Company turned to branding agency Collins, which developed a universal symbol that telegraphs bioengineered—or “plussed”—products to consumers. “The ‘+’ is familiar as a shorthand for ‘better,’ appearing in everything from entertainment, with Disney+, to education, with Pearson+,” says Brian Collins, the agency’s co-founder and creative director. “Leading with the ‘+’ implies an inherent quality.”

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Salazar is an associate editor at Fast Company, where his work focuses on healthcare innovation, the music and entertainment industries, and synthetic media. He also helps direct Fast Company’s Brands That Matter program More

Explore Topics