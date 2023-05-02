Why it’s important to understand the anti-ESG movement

Back in August, 2019, the Business Roundtable, a 50-year-old consortium of CEOs, announced a world-changing idea. “Americans deserve an economy that allows each person to succeed through hard work and creativity and to lead a life of meaning and dignity,” the statement began. Signed by 181 CEOs, it went on to redefine the purpose of a corporation as serving not just shareholders but all stakeholders: customers, employees, suppliers, and communities. “We believe the free-market system is the best means of generating good jobs, a strong and sustainable economy, innovation, a healthy environment, and economic opportunity for all,” it proclaimed.

The statement sent ripples through the corporate establishment, but the ideas behind it were hardly unique to this group, or all that new. What was significant was that these leaders, in particular, formally recognized a set of principles that had been building momentum in the business community for decades, morphing from acronyms like CSR (corporate social responsibility) to ESG (environmental, social, and governance), but always underscoring the same basic philosophy: Companies should serve society, not just their bottom line.

Fast Company‘s Spring 2023 cover with Eva Longoria [Photo: Josefina Santos; stylist: Charlene Roxborough; hair: Ken Paves; makeup: Elan Bongiorno using L’Oréal]

Nearly four years later, those ideas are under ferocious attack. In “RIP, ESG?,” contributing writer Clint Rainey details the rise of the anti-ESG movement, an embryonic but energetic campaign to roll back the progress of so-called woke capitalism. For anyone who shares the values defined by those 181 CEOs (and many others), Rainey’s story is both a must-read and a wake-up call. “The culture war has come to Americans’ 401(k)s,” Rainey writes, “and with it, a fight for the soul of corporate America.”

Speaking of world-changing ideas, this issue contains 261 of them, from new cooling carts for street vendors to cleaner, quieter construction equipment to chicken-less egg whites. Kudos to senior editor Aimee Rawlins on leading the judging for this year’s World-Changing Ideas awards program. (By the way, that number doesn’t count Eva Longoria’s fine idea to make a movie about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos; please find and devour that story here.)