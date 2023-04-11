What is WaterTok? The controversial flavored water trend that’s blowing up on TikTok

An upbeat woman takes to TikTok to bring users along for her mid-morning hydration hit. She rummages through a caddy full of flavor packets, screaming “crushed pineapple” once she picks one. She grabs her cup of ice and water, then moves toward her “water bar,” which is stocked with Jordan’s Skinny Mixes brand syrups.
“Dragon fruit açai? Nah. Coconut, let’s do that,” Tonya Spanglo, who goes by @takingmylifebackat42, says to her 764,000 followers while sorting through the containers. “Two pumps of the coconut syrup, mama’s trying to have a piña colada.” She pauses. “Let’s do three.”
Welcome to “WaterTok,” one of the latest trends taking over timelines. People are creating cocktails of flavored syrups, powder packets, ice, and, obviously, water (traditionally in their large Stanley cups) in an effort to boost their daily water intake.
Much of the trend’s success is owed to its contentiousness. People fight in the comments on whether at this point it’s actually water, soda, or juice; of course, the TikTokers don’t care for the criticism. “Call it what you want but we are hydrated and happy,” one creator, who goes by @jess_on_mainstreet, says in a caption to her post where she’s holding her syrups and flavor packets and lip-synching to Leona Lewis’ “Bleeding Love.”
Since last week, the hashtag “flavored water” has garnered hundreds of millions of views on TikTok; likewise, “water recipe” has seen been seen by tens of millions. People are sharing recipes for everything from “peach ring water” (Crush orange drink powder, two pumps of sugar-free Torani peach syrup) to “ocean water” (Sonic’s ocean water packet, a couple of splashes of sugar-free Torani coconut syrup), and “pink wedding cake water” (two pumps each of Skinny Syrups’s sugar-free vanilla almond and coconut flavors, and Starburst’s all pink strawberry drink mix powder).
The creators, sometimes to the ire of commenters, all come to the common consensus: The flavored water creations are getting them to drink more water. For some, they say that’s helpful in their efforts to cut down on soda, while others are looking to lose or maintain weight.
Spanglo has been making her flavored water for years now, starting after she struggled to meet her daily water goal following weight-loss surgery. “I just I have never been a water drinker, ever,” she tells Fast Company. “The protein goal I didn’t have a problem with. Vitamins, the exercise daily, no problem. The water, I could not meet my water goal.”