Eva Longoria directed a movie about Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Now, it’s crunch time

A Flamin’ Hot Cheeto starts as cornmeal that’s then mixed with water to create a batter. The batter moves through a small tube into a machine called an extruder, exposing the cornmeal mixture to extreme heat and pressure, which forces it to pop into that familiar Cheeto shape. From there, the Cheeto moves to the fryer, giving it that crucial crunch. It’s then slathered with cheese powder and spices, bagged, boxed, and delivered to store shelves.

Of course, that leaves out an important step: the magic dust, which is sprinkled on by marketing and advertising executives. The PepsiCo-owned Frito-Lay has spent hundreds of millions of dollars figuring out how to position Flamin’ Hot Cheetos—and it’s worked. The brand has become an edible meme and a full-on phenomenon, ubiquitous from grocery stores to tweens’ lunch boxes to TikTok videos. And in the process, Flamin’ Hot has become not just a snack, but also an expression of taste and identity.

Now, the brand itself is about to receive its own layer of magic dust, from Hollywood. Eva Longoria’s feature directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot, tells the story of Richard Montañez, a former PepsiCo executive who worked his way up from a Frito-Lay factory janitor to a leading figure in the company’s marketing department, and who claims to have come up with the idea for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The film, which premiered at SXSW in March and debuts on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9, has not been officially sanctioned by Frito-Lay, and its plot skirts around certain elements of the product’s development that are debated. Nevertheless, it offers the kind of pop-culture treatment that has been known to elevate a brand, and its origin story, into the stuff of legend.

Although Flamin’ Hot Cheetos first hit shelves in 1990, it was only in the past decade that the brand really caught fire. Frito-Lay launched a pop-up restaurant in New York in 2017 called the Spotted Cheetah, which served dishes like Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos and Cheetos Mix-Ups Crusted Chicken Milanese. A year later, the company partnered with chef Roy Choi for another pop-up, in Hollywood, called the Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Spot. Today, in addition to 11 Flamin’ Hot Cheetos products, Frito-Lay’s proprietary Flamin’ dust can be found on Doritos, Ruffles, Lay’s, Funyuns, Smartfood, and even in a limited edition of Mountain Dew (all PepsiCo products).