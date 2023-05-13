Fast company logo
The career and productivity secrets of America’s genius strawberry grower

Oishii cofounder and CEO Hiroki Koga reveals his inspirations, his routine, and the best advice he wisely ignored in building the ‘Tesla of strawberries.’

[Illustration: Dóra Kisteleki]

BY Yasmin Gagne2 minute read

For Tokyo-born Hiroki Koga, the idea to sell high-end strawberries stemmed from a case of homesickness. After getting an MBA in the United States, Koga got the idea to re-create the fruit he remembered eating on special occasions as a boy. He started cold-calling chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants to get their support for his product. Eventually, he raised $50 million to set up Oishii’s vertical farming operations, in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2019.

What’s your best habit, and your worst?
I’m in bed by 9 p.m. and up by 5 a.m., then I get on the treadmill; running is my meditation. My bad habit is that I have a sweet tooth, and when I find a new sweet treat I can’t stop thinking about it. Right now, it’s the cruller from New York’s Daily Provisions.

What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?
Try new restaurants. I’ll go out of my way to go to Manhattan.

What’s the best mistake you ever made?
Everyone thought I was making a mistake when I decided to pursue agriculture after getting an MBA.

