5 free must-have tools for podcasters

Ready to start your own podcast? Join the club. There are . . . a lot of us at the moment.
Don’t let that dissuade you, though. It’s never been easier or—just as importantly—cheaper to get into podcasting.
You don’t need fancy equipment or expensive software to get started. These five free tools will have you cranking out high-quality audio in no time.
Block background noise with Krisp
Nothing kills a podcast faster than noisy recordings. Krisp offers a set-it-and forget-it audio filter that works wonders to drown out barking dogs, screaming kids, whiny leaf-blowers, and all sorts of other nuisances.
It acts as an intermediary between what you say into the microphone and what comes out the other end. Load it up, tell it which mic to use, and that’s about it.
The free version gets you 60 minutes per day of clean audio and even transcribes it for you. The paid version starts at $12 a month, which is still super reasonable for what it does.
Record remotely with Zencastr
Now that you’ve got your audio nice and clean, connect to your co-hosts with Zencastr.