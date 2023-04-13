5 free must-have tools for podcasters

Ready to start your own podcast? Join the club. There are . . . a lot of us at the moment.

Don’t let that dissuade you, though. It’s never been easier or—just as importantly—cheaper to get into podcasting.

You don’t need fancy equipment or expensive software to get started. These five free tools will have you cranking out high-quality audio in no time.

Block background noise with Krisp

Nothing kills a podcast faster than noisy recordings. Krisp offers a set-it-and forget-it audio filter that works wonders to drown out barking dogs, screaming kids, whiny leaf-blowers, and all sorts of other nuisances.