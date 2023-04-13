Brands That Matter Final Deadline on Friday 5/30!
We’re in the golden age of podcasting, and apps like these are a big reason why.

5 free must-have tools for podcasters

[Photo: Harry Cunningham @harry.digital/Pexels]

BY Doug Aamoth

Ready to start your own podcast? Join the club. There are . . . a lot of us at the moment.

Don’t let that dissuade you, though. It’s never been easier or—just as importantly—cheaper to get into podcasting.

You don’t need fancy equipment or expensive software to get started. These five free tools will have you cranking out high-quality audio in no time.

Block background noise with Krisp

Nothing kills a podcast faster than noisy recordings. Krisp offers a set-it-and forget-it audio filter that works wonders to drown out barking dogs, screaming kids, whiny leaf-blowers, and all sorts of other nuisances.

It acts as an intermediary between what you say into the microphone and what comes out the other end. Load it up, tell it which mic to use, and that’s about it.

The free version gets you 60 minutes per day of clean audio and even transcribes it for you. The paid version starts at $12 a month, which is still super reasonable for what it does.

Record remotely with Zencastr

Now that you’ve got your audio nice and clean, connect to your co-hosts with Zencastr.

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

