For $100, Ikea will design your next room

Starting today in the U.S., Ikea’s interior designers will turn any of your rooms into a Swedish wonderland complete with furnishings, materials, and lighting. The price is $100/room for personal spaces and $300/room for businesses. This is a deal for consumers—considering the standard rates that range from $50 to $500 per hour—but great for Ikea, which not only will turn those designs into product and installation sales, but also open a new revenue stream from services rather than hard products.

[Photo: Ikea]

How it works

First, you fill out an online questionnaire in which you will describe your vision for the space. This “wish list”—as the company calls it—is then sent to one of Ikea’s professional interior designers, who will create the space for you over the course of three one-on-one video conference sessions hosted on the Ikea website. The designer will work with you to come up with a design you are happy with by creating a mood board, coming up with a layout, and finally producing the plans. These plans sound detailed, including “3D renderings, lighting plan, curated product list, home furnishing tips, and material suggestions.”

From there, you basically just need to click “buy” to get the products to materialize the design. Ikea’s promise is that it can do it all for you, for a price: “coordinate delivery, assembly, and installation by ordering products straight to the home or business and organizing necessary services such as furniture assembly with TaskRabbit to make the designs come to life.”