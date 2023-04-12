Why adults with ADHD often thrive as freelancers and entrepreneurs

In elementary school, I struggled with anxiety, an inability to focus, and irregular sleeping patterns. In high school, I discovered a natural talent for writing. In university, I decided to pursue a career in journalism. At 23, I quit my first job in media to become a self-employed freelance journalist. At 33, I was diagnosed with ADHD. And just a few weeks ago, at 34, I discovered that all of these things are acutely interconnected.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health , ADHD affects 4.4% of the adult population, and emerging research suggests it may be more prevalent among the self-employed.

In reading up on some of the latest research on the subject—and by talking to some of the researchers themselves—I’ve discovered that those with ADHD tend to struggle in traditional academic and professional environments; they tend to be more creative; they tend to be more impulsive; they tend to be better multitaskers; they tend to pursue self-employment, and—depending on the circumstances—they also tend to have better outcomes compared with other entrepreneurs.

Hyper focus and hyper boredom

Having ADHD feels like an eternal restlessness; a never-ending stream of thoughts and ideas competing for attention with real-world activities. When those internal thoughts and external actions are aligned, it facilitates boundless energy, creativity, and innovation; when they’re misaligned, it creates a painful and sometimes paralyzing tension.

Those with ADHD often find themselves going into a trance-like state when focusing on something they’re passionate about, and experience a near total breakdown when faced with unavoidable tasks that are objectively boring, like doing taxes or folding laundry. This, in a nutshell, is what made it so hard to take direction in school and in formal workplace settings, and what made self-employment so natural and freeing to me personally, and countless other ADHD sufferers.

“People with ADHD tend to be bored easily, they need thrills to get their drive going, and I think entrepreneurship offers that risky feeling,” says Ingrid Verheul, an associate professor of entrepreneurship at the Rotterdam School of Management. “What I also see a lot with entrepreneurs who have ADHD is that, because of the struggles they had earlier in life, they really want to demonstrate their value, and the best way of doing it is independently.”