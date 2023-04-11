Brands That Matter Final Deadline on Friday 5/30!
The role of auto-body technician doesn’t require a four-year degree, and the average starting salary is $82,500, according to Indeed.

Top 10 entry-level jobs that are hiring right now, for workers with and without college degrees

[Source Photo: cottonbro studios/Pexels]

BY Shalene Gupta

Layoffs in many industries are on the rise, but unemployment is low and the job market remains tight. What’s a new grad to do? Job-search platform Indeed just released its list of top entry-level jobs based on the roles with the highest demand that also have a salary of over $40,000 a year.

We’ve listed the top 10 jobs that require a four-year degree and the top 10 that don’t, as well as their salary and their job-share percentage increase.

College degree required: 

  1. Outside Sales Representative: $60,000, 258%
  2. Transportation Coordinator: $47,000, 227%
  3. Quality Auditor: $84,500, 131%
  4. Accounting Coordinator: $52,000, 125%
  5. Tax Preparer: $67,500, 123%
  6. Loan Processor: $55,000, 100%
  7. Retention Specialist: $50,000, 100%
  8. Network Operations Technician: $85,500, 94%
  9. Mental Health Case Manager: $42,000, 93%
  10. Speech Language Pathologist: $60,000, 84%

No four-year degree required:

  1. Inventory Manager: $59,000, 189%
  2. Auto-Body Technician: $82,500, 100%
  3. Environmental Health and Safety Specialist: $65,000, 100%
  4. Salon Manager: $41,000, 95%
  5. Drafting Technician: $50,000, 94%
  6. Business Analyst: $72,500, 82%
  7. Sheet Metal Mechanic: $62,140, 67%
  8. Aircraft Maintenance Technician: $57,500, 64%
  9. Catering Manager: $47,500, 56%
  10. Transportation/logistics Coordinator: $62,500, 53%

“The labor market today is tight for new grads and entry-level job seekers, and we want to ease the job search process and help workers find their best career path with their next great role, regardless of accreditation,” said Kristen Shah, a career trends expert at Indeed.

