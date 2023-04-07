How to leverage your skills to land jobs on LinkedIn

These days, employers and recruiters are equally, if not more, interested in a candidate’s abilities than where they’ve worked or studied. For job seekers, that means it’s more important than ever to properly market a skillset on LinkedIn, a place where more than 4,500 job applications are submitted every minute.

Sure, you studied accounting in college 10 years ago. But do you know the latest features in QuickBooks, and can you prove it? Perhaps you’re a great communicator and team player, but do the descriptions of your jobs highlight it?

“[Employers] are more interested in, how much experience does this person have with these skills in this role?,” says Catherine Fisher, the resident career expert at LinkedIn, which boasts 900 million members, including over 199 million in the U.S. alone. “We’re seeing over 45 percent of recruiters and hiring managers today are looking for people based on those skills.”

If you’re looking for a position, or just open to offers, highlighting your skills on LinkedIn plays a critical role. (Here’s how to add to the skills list on your profile.) According to LinkedIn data, recruiters are 50 percent more likely to search candidates by skills than by years of experience.