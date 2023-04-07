How to leverage your skills to land jobs on LinkedIn

These days, employers and recruiters are equally, if not more, interested in a candidate’s abilities than where they’ve worked or studied. For job seekers, that means it’s more important than ever to properly market a skillset on LinkedIn, a place where more than 4,500 job applications are submitted every minute.
Sure, you studied accounting in college 10 years ago. But do you know the latest features in QuickBooks, and can you prove it? Perhaps you’re a great communicator and team player, but do the descriptions of your jobs highlight it?
“[Employers] are more interested in, how much experience does this person have with these skills in this role?,” says Catherine Fisher, the resident career expert at LinkedIn, which boasts 900 million members, including over 199 million in the U.S. alone. “We’re seeing over 45 percent of recruiters and hiring managers today are looking for people based on those skills.”
If you’re looking for a position, or just open to offers, highlighting your skills on LinkedIn plays a critical role. (Here’s how to add to the skills list on your profile.) According to LinkedIn data, recruiters are 50 percent more likely to search candidates by skills than by years of experience.
LinkedIn has several tools to help candidates, and nearly all of them are free. But they have quirks, overlaps, and gaps, plus a tendency to fall into disrepair. Here’s how to utilize the platform’s menagerie of skills-based resources, as well as some great outside tools.
Identify key competencies with Skills Match
Start identifying key skills by searching for jobs that best fit what you do, or want to do. Click a heading called “Skills” near the top of a job listing to bring up the new, free Skills Match feature, which provides a roster of the top skills associated with the position. Do this for a few posts, and you’ll get a good idea of what employers want.
Click the “Add” button next to any skills you possess, which automatically adds them to your profile, but that’s just a first step. “[Skills Match] just created a new low bar for table stakes skill sets,” says Donna Svei, an executive résumé writer. “Thus, it will take more than matching those lists to stand out.”