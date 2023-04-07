The U.K.’s latest anti-migrant move: Housing asylum seekers on an old ship

Moving from dock to dock through its history, the Bibby Stockholm was once used to lodge homeless people in Hamburg. Later it accommodated construction workers in Scotland and Sweden. Now the 47-year-old barge has a new role, as Britain’s Conservative Party has announced a plan to house asylum seekers on the disused ship.

It’s part of a follow-through on a promise made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in January to “stop the boats,” referring to an increasing number of migrants crossing the English Channel into the U.K. But human rights groups say most are legitimate asylum seekers fleeing war and oppression, and that forcing masses of people onto a vessel without proof of decent living conditions is inhumane. This week, the U.K.’s Home Office said that beginning in the coming months, asylum seekers—people leaving their home countries in search of refugee status—would be temporarily housed on the Bibby Stockholm. Known as a berthing barge (or a “coastel”), it’s a ship used for temporary lodging, like barracks on water. The ship will be stationed in Dorset, on England’s south coast. The cover of a Bibby Stockholm brochure [Image: Bibby Maritime Limited] The 306-by-90-foot boat has three decks and will hold 500 single adult male asylum seekers in 222 en-suite rooms. According to a fact sheet, it will contain its own medical facilities, security, and catering on board in order to be as “self-sufficient” as possible and “to minimize the disruption to local communities.”

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The government has justified the policy by saying it has precedent. The same ship was used in the Netherlands in 2005 to house migrants; more recently, the Netherlands and Scotland housed Ukrainian refugees on ships. The barge will provide accommodation in addition to three former military barracks across the country. The U.K. says the reason is to save taxpayers money. Currently, asylum seekers stay in hotels, which the government claims costs 6 million pounds (about $7.5 million) per day. Reports suggest lodging on the ship would cost about 20,000 pounds (about $25,000) per day. The government claims that costs are increasing as the number of asylum seekers arriving from countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, and Syria has surged. In 2022, 45,000 crossed the English Channel from France, more than double the figure in 2021, and five times that of 2020. Still, that’s a lower number than other European countries receive, including Greece and Italy.

But opponents of the plan call it inhumane. They say people will be cramped, and there are sparse details of the conditions (though the vessel company notes it’s recently undergone a major refurbishment). Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International U.K.’s program director for refugee and migrant rights, says that while the government claims those being housed on the Bibby Stockholm will be able to travel off and on the vessel freely, he’s concerned about “isolation and inaccessibility.” Ravishaan Muthiah, communications director for the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, likens the proposed housing to a “floating prison,” especially for many of the people fleeing torture, trafficking, and abuse, who could face a recurrence of trauma. He adds that the barge is designed only for temporary stays. But as processing backlogs have increased—due to the government delaying and halting refugee decisions—asylum seekers are facing waits of 6 to 18 months, which they’d likely spend on the ship.

advertisement

Currently, after processing in Kent, asylum seekers are sent to hotel rooms. But there, advocacy groups have found unsanitary conditions and a lack of essentials. Sometimes entire families and strangers are packed together in single rooms. These groups have noted mental health issues, including depression. Muthiah says hotels are also an unacceptable solution, suggesting instead that the government should be offering more traditional housing so that these immigrants can become part of the community, not intentionally marginalized from it. There are reportedly 200,000 empty houses across the country. “So, what’s happening with them?” Muthiah asks. The plan comes as hostile anti-migrant rhetoric has soared within the government. Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick called the journeys “unnecessary” and referred to the migrants as “asylum shoppers.” Home Secretary Suella Braverman referred to the crossings as an “invasion.”

And in March, the government proposed the so-called Illegal Migration Bill, which would allow the U.K. to detain and deport anyone deemed to be arriving “illegally” and ban them from Britain forever. Proponents of the bill claim that anyone who can afford to pay a smuggler for boat transport is not an asylum seeker, and that passing through other countries, like France, is an unauthorized route for asylum. But advocates for the migrants say that by definition there is no such thing as illegal asylum seeking, and that the government has not provided official routes for online visa programs, as it did for Ukrainian refugees. Some migrants say they have no choice but to rely on smugglers to send them on treacherous trips in inflatable dinghies. Small boats thought to have been used by migrants in 2022 [Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Images/Getty Images] If the Illegal Migration Bill passes, any migrant who arrived on a small boat could theoretically be judged illegal and be ordered to leave the U.K. That means they could be waiting even longer on the barge as they are processed for deportation home or to a third country deemed safe, such as Rwanda (due to a controversial agreement instituted during Boris Johnson’s tenure as prime minister).

“Thousands of people can be expected to be stuck in an indefinite limbo—including perhaps on this barge—for months and years to come,” Valdez-Symonds says, adding that the only humane solution is to begin processing refugee applications efficiently so people can get on with their lives. Still, their futures remain uncertain. Even if granted refugee status, they could be sent to Rwanda to live permanently. That decision was deemed legal by the High Court in December, and is now undergoing appeals.