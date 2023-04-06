Democrats want the Supreme Court’s budget tied to an ethics code for justices, to prevent the next Clarence Thomas

Top Senate Democrats are mulling threats to hold the Supreme Court’s budget hostage unless the nine justices agree to some type of “enforceable” ethics code. Thursday’s bombshell ProPublica report , showing that Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted luxury vacations paid for by a GOP megadonor, makes the timing particularly ripe, but call the idea a premonition: Senator Chris Van Hollen—who chairs the appropriations subcommittee that writes the bill for the Supreme Court’s nearly $200 million annual budget—first revealed his plans to the Washington Post back on Monday.

The details uncovered by ProPublica alarmed ethics experts, and even several current and former federal judges, with whom the organization shared its report. It chronicles cruises that Thomas accepted on Texas real-estate scion Harlan Crow’s superyacht, the Michaela Rose, to places like Indonesia, New Zealand, and Savannah, Georgia. Thomas has also reportedly made frequent use of Crow’s private plane. On at least one occasion in 2016, discovered by ProPublica, Crow’s aircraft left Dallas, collected Thomas from D.C., then flew him three hours to New Haven, where he didn’t have any publicly scheduled appearances. (Jet charter companies told ProPublica they would have charged around $70,000 for that flight.) Thomas did not disclose any of these trips.

Per the report, Thomas has also spent one week almost every summer for two decades in the Adirondacks at Crow’s private resort, where a large hyperrealistic painting hangs of Thomas and Crow smoking cigars with three powerful conservative operatives. One of them is Leonard Leo, the Federalist Society executive widely credited as an architect of the Supreme Court’s rightward pivot. Leo has said his successful strategy for pushing conservative causes involves adhering to a “network theory” where it’s “less about who gets what job, and more about building a community that can be self-perpetuating and self-sustaining and self-driving.” Crow told ProPublica that these were always “gatherings of friends,” and that his guests didn’t discuss court cases with Thomas.

Long before Thursday’s report, there have been calls to make the Supreme Court more transparent. As Van Hollen told the Post earlier this week: “It is unacceptable that the Supreme Court has exempted itself from the accountability that applies to all other members of our federal courts, and I believe Congress should act to remedy this problem.” On Thursday, however, Senate Judiciary Committee chair Dick Durbin said in a statement that ProPublica’s exposé amounted to “a call to action, and the Senate Judiciary Committee will act.” His panel will take up the matter of an “enforceable ethics of conduct” for the justices, he said.